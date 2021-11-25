11/25/2021 at 1:59 PM CET

Racing Santander has been the victim of a vandalism attack in which a vehicle has entered the lawn of ‘Los Campos de Sport del Sardinero’ causing serious damage to the grass installation.

The events have taken place this past night, in which, presumably, They have put in a car that has been dedicated to driving around the field. The video released by the club shows the serious consequences of such an act, that as the Cantabrian club has reported in a statement, it is already in the hands of the police.

Tire marks have badly damaged the grass

The most affected area of ​​the lawn is the one closest to the goal located in the ‘South Preference’, where tire marks have severely damaged the grass.

The serious damage to the Sardinero lawn after the vandalism attack

In the statement, this act is deeply regretted due to the “great damage caused to the Verdiblanca entity, Well, I had just done maintenance work on the lawn. “

The dispute this Saturday of the Racing-Unionistas, in the air

This altercation puts in serious risk the dispute of the meeting that Racing has programmed this next Saturday 27 against Unionistas de Salamanca.