the shocking theory that links the Scarlet Witch and the Darkhold with Kang

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) could have ties to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his variants thanks to the Darkhold, which would make Kang and company even scarier in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel (MCU).

The MCU heroes will need all the help they can get when the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars hit, in which they face off against the first time traveler, but apparently they’ve already lost a powerful ally: Scarlet Witch.

As he recalls a report published on the website of screen rantWanda Maximoff apparently died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, it seems unlikely that this was her end. Now a theory suggests an important link between Scarlet Witch, the Darkhold, and Kang or one of the variants of it.

kang the conqueror

What is the Darkhold

The Serie WandaVision was a key entry into Wanda’s story, as it saw her transformation into the mythical Scarlet Witch after Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) infiltrated Westview to harness her magic.

Agatha used the Darkhold to amplify her powers and manipulate Westview without Wanda realizing it, but her plans backfired and she witnessed the rise of the Scarlet Witch, with Wanda imprisoning Agatha in her Westview persona, Agnes, and taking the Darkhold for herself. study it.

Also known as the Book of the Damned, the Darkhold is a book containing transcribed dark magic. The author of Darkhold is Chthon, a demonic entity who carved dark magic from him into the walls of a castle atop Mount Wundagore, located in Eastern Europe.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. (Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

The book had an entire chapter devoted to the myth of the Scarlet Witch, with a prophecy that the Scarlet Witch is destined to rule or destroy the world, which was nearly fulfilled in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and among her many spells it was one that allowed a sorcerer to possess his alternate self in other universes, known as “dreamwalking”, which the Scarlet Witch did to reunite with her children.

However, the Darkhold’s dark magic corrupted those who used it, and that’s exactly what it did to Scarlet Witch. At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda realized what the power of the Darkhold had done to her, so she destroyed the Castle and every copy of the Darkhold in the entire universe. But the Castle collapsed on her.

The theory that links Wanda to Kang

Doctor Strange 2 explained that Chthon is the author of the Darkhold, but it’s unclear who transcribed the castle’s carvings. One theory suggests that Kang the Conqueror or one of his variants transcribed Chthon’s black magic, creating the Darkhold.

Kang’s variants have been established at different times and have been involved in all sorts of practices, so it wouldn’t be surprising if one of them immersed themselves in magic. If a variant of Kang transcribed Chthon’s spells and knowledge in the Darkhold, this would not only mean that he has a mastery of black magic, but is also well aware of the Scarlet Witch’s prophecy.

Elizabeth Olsen in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Marvel Studios.)

The Kang variant that wrote Darkhold would be aware that there will be a witch so powerful that she will rule or destroy the world, and if Kang wants to rule the multiverse, this would be a huge obstacle to achieving his goal. Scarlet Witch’s fate could have been manipulated so that she failed to fulfill the prophecy, and the mastermind behind her downfall and the multiverse-wide destruction of the Darkhold would have been Kang.