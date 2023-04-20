the shoes that Drake has, but has not launched yet

from 2022 Drake has been seen on the courts of the NBA wearing NOCTA x Nike shoes. The rapper, composer and record producer, a great lover of sports and fashion, delights his fans every time he appears at a Raptors game or at a concert.

NOCTA is the Canadian musician’s clothing store, where you can find not only sneakers and sports clothing, but also any type of accessory.

However, and although he has already been seen with three different NOCTA x Nike combinations, the ones worn by the Toronto native are never for sale. These custom sneakers continue to not be on the feet of Drake fans.

The first model, as we have said, were the NOCTA x Nike Zoom Flight 95. Then some NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra. It varies in terms of presentations: with predominantly gray, or white, or green colors, as he wore them during a concert last weekend.

highsnobiety notes that “it’s been a while since we got a new NOCTA silhouette and by the looks of the reactions on social media, fans are very interested in this silhouette.”

Despite the monitoring, since last year shoes of this style have been expected for sale. And they don’t arrive. It will be time to pay attention again, now at least until the summer.

The evolution of Drake and how a new NOCTA x Nike will be a total success

Born Aubrey Drake Graham, Drake (Toronto, 1986) brings together the sensibility of R&B and hip hop, as well as the power of rap.

Drake Canadian musician.

Thank Me Later, Take-Care and Nothing Was the Same were his first successful albums, with Views commanding the Billboard top spot in 2016 for 13 weeks. Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind are her most recent productions.

“Champagne Papi”, as it is known, continues to dominate not only in music, but also in sports fashion. Surely, if they launch their personalized NOCTA x Nike soon, they will be a total success.