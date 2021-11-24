11/24/2021 at 10:01 CET

Fran Extremera

Business lunches and dinners with open bars that include international drinks are in danger for the upcoming Christmas holidays. This situation is derived from the shortage of certain imported distillates and brings the events sector upside down, especially in the face of New Year’s Eve.

Not a few couples have also delayed their bridal links Until the next few weeks, which are the last of a year also weighed down, in the bridal sector, by the pandemic. Thus, the suppliers themselves have begun to announce to the bride and groom that they will only have supplies of national beverages insured.

The situation is confirmed by the entrepreneurs of distributors that operate on the Costa del Sol, as is the case of Distribuciones Gourmet 340, whose headquarters is located in Torrox-Costa. Since the beginning of this past summer there have been high-end distillates without stock, something that is not remembered in recent years and that starts from the reactivation of “one of the sectors most affected by the health crisis,” according to Rafael Ramírez.

The president of the Association of Merchants and Industrialists of Mijas (ACIM), Martín Gómez, who is in charge of one of the historic bars in the historic center of Mijas, alleges that International gins such as Seagram’s are sold out in most of the Andalusian territory. And this is confirmed by distributors on the Costa Tropical of Granada, just a few weeks away in which they can bill up to 30% of the business figures for a whole year.

Movements fit speculative, Nevertheless. Consulted the spokespersons of the sector of the events in business groups of Torremolinos, Benalmádena and the term Mijeño itself, all agree that there are certain points of sale, such as those of foreign property, where there are all kinds of drinks for now.

And in this sense, a Fuengirolean distributor has decided during this month of November “invest more than 20,000 euros in some of the biggest brands”. In this sense, distillates are traditionally purchased by companies well in advance, in order to “avoid increases that just coincide with the dates of greatest demand, the first months of summer or the month of December.”

This collection of distillates is common among the group of Chinese businessmen who operate on the Costa del Sol. A spokesman who did not want to provide his name clarified that there are different marketing channels among his compatriots, so that speculation has not been noticed in certain drinks. But yes there are others products for business meals that are becoming scarce due to difficulties in the international transport of goods.

They are glass and plastic glasses, with certain characteristics that limit their use during the rest of the year. There are also very inexpensive party bags that are not currently listed in the catalogs. “You can buy one with a higher price, but there are not cheap ones. We try to customers that there may not be at the usual price this year and there are many annoyances,” adds the Chinese distributor whose axis of operations is in the Guadalhorce industrial estate. From the capital.

The executive vice president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Javier Hernández, states that at the moment the shortage it is particularly concerned “about the rise in prices that it entails”, with the consequent decline in the profit balances of the tourism sector. “The conjunctural situation of some beverages remains in the background, if we take into account another major problem, such as the decrease in reserves for December,” he clarifies. And it is that the return to confinement in Austria or the worrying rise in infections in the United Kingdom or Germany is an added setback.

Distilled with gold and other unique products in the world

The coastline of Costa del Sol attracts extraordinarily demanding clients when planning a celebration or any private party. From distillates with edible gold to other unique delicacies in the world, they are part of certain catalogs, as expressed by the owners of the Axarquia company Distribuciones Gourmet 340, Rafael Ramírez and Nancy Luyten: “The health crisis has complicated the arrival of some exclusive references.”