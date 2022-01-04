01/04/2022 at 20:17 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The workers who caused short for temporary disability (IT) tripled during the first three weeks of December, just before the Christmas holidays. According to data collected by Social Security, a total of 240,011 employees throughout Spain they had to cease their activity and confine themselves with prior medical permission -whether for positive or close contact with one- between the December 1 and 23. The data at the end of the month, however, may be higher due to the strong boom in the omicron variant and the increase in social interaction during the Christmas holidays. For now, official data show that this strain is causing shorter-term casualties, influenced by the high vaccination coverage among the adult population and the lower fatality, according to the scientists, de ómicron.

The sixth wave is leaving a substantial rebound in casualties due to temporary disability of workers, but the numbers for this variant are – for the moment – substantially below previous waves. For example, during the fifth wave experienced this summer, a peak of 402,203 casualties due to temporary disability was reached in July. Or during the fourth, in winter, a maximum of 636,260 casualties were recorded in January. For the moment, at the expense of Social Security have the data for a full month and as long as the escalation of infections does not continue and worsens during January, the labor market is suffering less absenteeism during this wave than in the previous ones.

The official data of justified absence of workers also reveals that these absences are currently shorter. And it is that the discharge processes started in December lasted on average 9.96 days, while those of November were 12.6 days. The duration has been progressively shorter and more or less linearly during the advance of the pandemic. For example, in January 2021 a loss lasted 18.8 days, in July 2020 a total of 19.2 days and in March 2020, just at the beginning, 39.9 days.

Part of companies in Spain have reinforced teleworking during this sixth wave, with the aim of minimizing contagions and allowing confined workers to continue their activity from home without having to leave. Insurers such as DKV or Catalana Occidente, consulting firms such as DXC Technologies, audiovisual production companies such as Mediapro or public companies such as TMB have lengthened or re-intensified their remote work dynamics until after parties.

Despite these efforts from the workplace to reduce interaction and that the number of sick leave is lower than in previous waves, the incidence of coronavirus continues to rise. According to the latest data published this Tuesday by Health, the incidence has risen 138 more points to 2,434 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and has reported 117,775 new coronavirus infections and 116 deaths.