The number of mortgages constituted on households skyrocketed 57.7% in September compared to the same month of 2020, until adding 42,547 loans, its highest figure since March 2011, when almost 43,000 mortgages were signed, according to data released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With the advance of September, more than nine points lower than that of August, the mortgage company on homes has seen seven months of consecutive year-on-year increases.

According to Statistics, the average amount of mortgages constituted on homes increased by 7% in September, to 143,831 euros, while the capital loaned grew by 68.7%, to 6,119.5 million euros.

In a month-on-month rate (September over August), home mortgages increased by 28.5%, while the capital loaned rose by 34.1. In both cases, these are the second largest increases in a month of September since 2017, only surpassed by the advances registered in September 2020.

In September, the average interest rate for all mortgage loans stood at 2.50%, with an average term of 24 years. In the case of homes, the average interest was 2.47%, above 2.41% a year earlier, with an average term of 25 years.

34.3% of home mortgages were established in September at a variable rate, while 65.7% were signed at a fixed rate. The average interest rate at the beginning was 2.19% for variable rate home mortgages and 2.65% for fixed rate mortgages.