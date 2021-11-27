11/27/2021 at 09:55 CET

The Turin Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to analyze and verify the transfers made by Juventus between 2019 and 2021, as reported in a statement. Military of the Guardia di Finanza are carrying out various registrations at the headquarters of the transalpine club.

The collection of documentation includes all the movements made in the last three seasons, including the barter between the Italian team and FC Barcelona between Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo: the investigation would see crimes around “false communications from listed companies” and issuance of invoices in “non-existent operations”.

The capital gains also dealt with by the Italian Football Federation and CONSOB are also under scrutiny: lThe investigated are the president, Andrea Agnelli; the vice president, Pavel Nedved; the former sports director, Fabio Paratici; and three more members of the board.

The Arthur-Pjanic movement raises suspicions

The movements, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, would amount to 50 million euros and, among them, is the barter between Arthur and Pjanic. The midfielder was transferred for 72 million euros from Barcelona, ​​while the Bosnian cost the Catalans 60 million, something that has set off the alarms of the authorities.

The balance of the accounts with this movement is one of the most suspicious decisions generated around both clubs: the directives reached an agreement to get rid of two of their most important footballers in midfield at minimal cost.