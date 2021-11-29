The Simpson are one of the most iconic animated programs on television, so over the years it has been inserted into popular culture in different ways, such as through its successful predictions about social events that have occurred today.

On this occasion, a chapter from the distant 2005 of the series Fox predicted a peculiar event that has occurred in recent weeks in Hong Kong, as fans of the cartoon have noticed the omission of an episode that has a scene in the Tiananmen square, on Beijing, China.

It is the episode titled “Goo Goo Gai Pan”, where the family travels to China to adopt a baby. On their way, the Simpsons stop in said square, where they find a sign that says: “At this site, in 1989, nothing happened.”

The poster depicts a scathing joke about the 1989 event where pro-democracy protesters they met for several months.

Now, 16 years later, everything indicates that there was censorship so that this episode is not available in the service of Disney + on Hong Kong, so The Simpsons got their predictions right again, this time against the Chinese authorities.

What happened in Tiananmen Square in 1989?

The 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, also known as the tiananmen massacre, consisted of a series of demonstrations led by Chinese students, which occurred between the April 15 and June 4, 1989.

The protesters came from different groups, from intellectuals who believed that the government was too repressive and corrupt, to city workers who believed that economic reforms in China had gone too far and that inflation and unemployment were threatening their ways of life. .

The decision taken was to suppress the protests by force, instead of acceding to their demands, so on May 20, the Government declared martial law and on the night of June 3, sent tanks and army infantry to Tiananmen Square to break up the protest.

The estimates of deaths vary between 200 and 2000, According to people who were present, the fatalities were both civilians and soldiers, and were outside the square.

Following this grim incident, China has consistently made efforts to censor the media on issues related to this protest.

