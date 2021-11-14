The Simpsons meet Disney characters on anniversary | INSTAGRAM

If you are a fan of the famous cartoon of the yellow characters, the Simpsons and you also know or like some of the characters from Disney Surely you will love the new short film with which the platform of streaming its second anniversary.

Disney + It has been two years since it was released, although a year before it was released in Latin America, so they had to celebrate in some way and it seemed appropriate that the Simpsons were in charge of celebrating this second anniversary.

It is a chapter that lasts just a few minutes in which we can appreciate how the Simpsons characters coexist with some of the most iconic characters in Disney movies, princesses, villains and many of its participants.

We even got to see some characters from Marvel, Star wars and even see them do things we never imagined, but the funniest thing of all is the humor classic of these beloved characters from Springfield, who is they were living together and enjoying an evening in Moe’s tavern.

Of course, some characters refreshed themselves and toasted this second year of transmission through this streaming platform that has been a success and that right there where you can see the full clip.

However, if you want to see a part of this Disney material you can watch it on YouTube, although to see it in full of course you have to be subscribed to Disney +.

Bart Simpson modeling in the networks of The Simpsons.

We do not want to spoil you about what happens in the clip but it is one of the funniest we have seen, it even leaves you wanting many more minutes of fun because when you least realize it it is over.

The most curious thing of all could also be the dubbing and the way in which they drew the Disney characters in the style of the Simpsons, a facet that we had never seen in many of them but that came to stay, since the short has been made the most popular.

Show News we will continue to share these special moments and perhaps in some future we will have another similar short, Disney always bets and ends up attracting attention and winning the affection of that public that trusts them as the new representatives of so many franchises.