The Simpsons remains one of the most successful animations in history. Although many question the quality of the last few seasons, the truth is that the show has evolved to adapt to other generations. With ups and downs, the cartoon is still valid for its social criticism, its parodies and its Halloween specials. In fact, many fans who have retired for years and prefer to keep the memory of the first seasons only see horror episodes out of tradition and because of references to the classic titles of the genre.

From the first horror special, released during the second season, The Simpson They have used classic movies and real life situations to scare off their viewers. The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe, A Nightmare on Hell Street – 94% Wes Craven, The unknown dimension, Sinister Pact – 98% of Alfred Hitchcock, are just some of the parodies that we have seen in the series. In addition, one of its highest points was when Guillermo del Toro himself created the intro of the special La Casita del Horror XXIV in 2013 where we could see the yellow versions of Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Richard Matheson, HP Lovecraft, among others.

This year, the creators decided to take as a starting point one of the most successful films of recent times: Parasites – 100%, directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film swept through the awards season and served to encourage many viewers to see more eastern cinema, complete with subtitles. The story takes us through the life of the Kim family, who survive as best they can by taking small jobs and taking advantage of other people’s resources. When the son goes to work as a tutor for the Park family’s daughter, the Kims find a way to earn money.

At first, Parasites It would not be considered as horror at all, but certain elements within the story take advantage of the expectations of said genre to cause tension in the viewer. The entire third act, and the last twists in the story, are a perfect mix between black comedy, irony, and the terrors of real life and social hierarchies that seem insurmountable. The success of the film was such that an exclusive series is being developed for HBO.

But how will they The Simpson to parody Parasites? According to Variety, in the horror special that will premiere on October 10, Bart becomes a tutor for Rainier Wolfcastle’s family. Eventually Homer is hired as a chauffeur, Marge as a maid, Lisa as an art teacher, and Maggie as a gardener for the mansion. When the Wolfcastles go on vacation, the Simpson family throws a party and they discover that Kirk and Luann, Milhouse’s parents, live in the basement of the huge house and are quite upset that their jobs were taken away, which starts a war between both sides. of parasites.

The special will also include a tease to El Aro – 72% and the TikTok application, where Lisa will try to stop a curse that spreads through a viral video. In another segment we will have the story of “The Telltale Bart”, which will be narrated by an actor whose voice is similar to that of Vincent Price. In the chapter we will also have references to Bambi – 91%, Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, The Wizard of Oz – 99% and The Little Shop of Horrors – 92%.

A good incentive to watch this episode and the upcoming seasons of The Simpson is that the voices of the original cast returned after all these years. After season 10 the series altered the course of its stories, and many associate it directly with the change of voices in Latin America. Although a few years later they improved this aspect, as well as the quality of their scripts, now with Humberto Velez and his team back may once again win over the audience they thought was lost.

