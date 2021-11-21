The Mexican regional singer, Christian Nodal, and the pop singer, Belinda, are close to reaching the altar: the couple are scheduled to have a civil marriage before the end of this year. For its part, the religious ceremony will be held in 2022.

During an interview with Despierta América, Nodal spoke about their future plans and revealed when they plan to get married. What’s more, revealed some details about the relationship he has with the singer of Light without gravity and confessed that there is jealousy between them.ADVERTISING

“We want a wedding, the religious one, we want it for next year. But the one that is coming and will be very soon, is civil ”, He answered one of the hosts of the American morning when he was questioned about his commitment.

Regarding whether he is jealous with Belinda and she is jealous with him, the singer confessed that he is jealous “when he has to be”, instead, the singer is jealous “even when it is not necessary to be”, commented between laughs.Belinda declared before the award ceremony that her boyfriend was “going to take the night away” (Photo: Screenshot)

In addition, he added that he appreciates when the singer accompanies him to his concerts, which has happened constantly, despite the fact that Belinda was absent during the interpreter’s last tour of the United States. This is because you feel that you have to work hard to make a good impression on him.

“The truth is, yes (I sing better when Belinda is there). Yes I really want to, because there are artists who say: ‘bah, what is that going to criticize me’, but there are artists who say ‘oops, no’, there is a monster that sings “, he counted.

On the other hand, the relationship between the two artists seems to be going from strength to strength. Just a few days ago the singer showed off the tattoo that her fiancé got on his face and that was inspired by his record material.

Red in color and with a heart below, Nodal decided to name the second studio album of the pop singer, Utopia. Belinda did not miss the occasion and published a video on her social networks where she showed the new show of affection that the singer of Botella Tras Botella had with her.

Through her Instagram stories, the singer showed off her fiancé’s tattoo in detail. Prior to this, the singer showed in his account of the same social network, videos inside a professional tattoo studio, but He only shared with his fans that he was visiting to make some arrangements that he already has in his hands. Now it is known that something new was really done and it was a surprise for the former coach of La Voz México -version of TV Azteca-.

This is not the first time that the singer has tattooed something in honor of Belinda. The first time that Christian Nodal had done something was shortly after confirming his relationship publicly with the one considered by his fans as the queen of children’s soap operas.

“BELI” in black next to his ear, was the first show of love that Nodal performed. At that time the singer also shared it on Instagram and was accused of “marking all her boyfriends” with tattoos.

Shortly after, Christian Nodal decided to venture into something much bigger, more extensive and very showy; the singer tattooed the interpreter’s eyes Of Light Without Gravity, I Will Not Fall In Love Again Or In The Dark on his chest.

Infobae