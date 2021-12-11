The time of greatest celebration in the whole year began and it is that during the December’s holidays, it is common to observe thousands of piñatas adorning the streets, as they are one of the most traditional elements of the time.

You are figures made of clay or papier-mâché, generally spiky and colorful, have a very special meaning within the celebration of Christmas. Here we tell you its origin and meaning.

Origin of the piñata

The origin of the piñatas is somewhat uncertain since there are many versions about its origin. For example, according to Marco Polo, the origin of piñatas is found in the New Year celebrations in China and in their original form they represented animals. From there, the tradition traveled to Italy and Spain, finally, it reached Mexico, where the friars used it as a tool for evangelization.

The other version assigns the origin to the Mayan civilization, It is said that they practiced a blindfolded game, this consisted of hanging a clay pot full of cocoa with a rope and trying to break it.

Shutterstock

Piñata symbolism:

After the Conquest, the piñatas acquired a religious meaning, as the monks used them as a resource for evangelization.

The seven peaks represent the deadly sins: pride, greed, lust, anger, gluttony, envy and laziness. Its bright colors symbolize temptation. Tinsel or brass sheets: they refer to the deceptions of the world. Blindfold: reminds us that faith is blind. Stick with which the piñata is broken: it is the strength and virtue that destroy deceptions and sins. Candy, fruit, peanuts and toys: these are the riches of the kingdom of heaven that are awarded as a reward for faith and perseverance.

Nowadays, there are piñatas of different shapes and colors; which are not only broken at inns, but at birthday parties or other events. Although according to tradition, the Christmas piñatas that are broken during posadas must be made of cardboard or clay and have the seven peaks that form a star.

Darkroom

How is the piñata broken?

According to tradition, people must be blindfolded before they go on to hit the piñata. They also have to rotate thirty-three times on their own axis in order to lose orientation and balance. The rest of the audience forms a circle around the person and encourages them by singing the following rhymes:

“I don’t want gold, I don’t want money, what I want is to break the piñata!

Hit it, hit it, hit it, don’t lose your mind, because if you lose it, you lose your way! You already gave him one, you already gave him two, you already gave him three and your time is up ”

Shutterstock

