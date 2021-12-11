The startup law brings tax advantages, although experts warn that administrative procedures and differences between regulations can pose a greater problem

Vice President Nadia Calvio, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021 – 01:55

The new law on the ecosystem of emerging companies, popularly known as the startup law, was approved last Friday in the Council of the Minister. As stated in the subsequent press conference by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia calvio, establishes a “very favorable” fiscal framework for the sector. If so, it could help Spain reach its potential in a market in which, despite having grown in recent years, it is far behind countries such as France or Germany.

The law, therefore, seeks to create an “attractive” regulatory environment that is capable of both encouraging and attracting investment: there will be a special regime for digital nomads with which it is sought to get as many Spaniards to invest that they have been five or more years living abroad as foreign professionals.

To achieve this, the law defines what a startup is – innovative technology-based companies – and places this accreditation in the hands of Enisa. Achieving it allows, for example, to increase tax-free investment to 100,000 euros in newly created companies (that is, up to five years, except in the case of those dedicated to biotechnology, industry or energy, which reaches up to seven). Serial entrepreneurship is also considered, so it will be possible to benefit from this measure up to three times.

Another of these tax advantages is a 15% corporate tax, instead of 25%, for these companies, which may also defer the tax burden for two years without interest. Likewise, the limit of tax-free stock purchase options for employees goes up to 50,000 euros and they will only be taxed when they are settled or when they have been held for ten years.

Studies and experts agree that, if this were a sports competition, Spain would find itself in the middle of the table, but with the potential to achieve much more. Countries like France managed to improve their position precisely with a similar law. That’s right, according to Raymond Torres, Director of Situation and International Economy at Funcas, his great contribution was not necessarily financial: “The streamlining of procedures served to boost startups even more than the fiscal part.”

In his opinion, one of the current problems in Spain is that many companies are created, but a large number of them also die in a short time. “This is something that, in turn, reflects a problem we have of business growth: companies either cease to exist or remain in SMEs,” he says. This is also a consequence of the temporary nature of the labor market and even training gaps.

In any case, he believes that the main stumbling blocks “have to do with bureaucratic procedures“, something that is perfectly seen in local incubators, which have been very successful in many territories, but whose startups encounter problems when leaving the area.” There are a series of administrative procedures and also differences in regulations between communities autonomous, which perhaps make it difficult for the baby to be born and start to walk from becoming a young person or an adult who even moves around the world, “he exemplifies.” We have a series of normative elements that can be a brake on growth. business “, laments the expert.

Despite this, Torres considers that Spain has many assets, such as the quality of the infrastructures, lower taxes than in several neighboring countries – it points to France, Italy or Portugal – and labor costs that are not very high. This is reflected in foreign direct investment – “it continues to come in a lot” – and exports.

Startups in Spain

According to the annual report by the consulting firm Dealroom, the ecosystem of emerging companies in Spain has exploded in recent years and has multiplied its value by five since 2015. Thus, currently it has already reached the 46,000 million euros globally, when in the middle of the decade it barely reached 10 billion. The growth comes from the hand of its first unicorns – companies with a value of one billion Anglo-Saxon, equivalent to our 1,000 million – such as Glovo, Wallbox or Flywire.

This has also made investment in the country grow, which is precisely what the startup law wants to cement and promote, especially in Madrid and Barcelona. Of course, the year of the pandemic was very hard and investment collapsed: in the first half of 2021, more money had already been raised than in all of 2020.

Despite this, Dealroom believes that there is still room for growth, especially internationally. Investment in startups in Spain, explains the consultancy, is dominated by sources of Spanish or, at most, European origin and only 15% of the capital came from outside Spain in 2020.

On the other hand, the latest report on SMEs and entrepreneurship published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) highlights that small companies in Spain are joining the digital transition and the organization positively values ​​access to high-speed networks (the country is above the average), but considers that there is still a delay in the adoption of electronic commerce or cloud computing, where the percentage of penetration is around 25%.

Regarding the ease of creating businesses, the OECD places Spain among the best countries from the point of view of the simplicity and evaluation of regulations and the few administrative burdens that companies encounter. However, he believes that the cost is considerably high and that there is a lack of technical knowledge and innovation.

Few unicorns

In the list of ‘unicorns’ prepared by CB Insights, led by the Chinese company Bytedance (owner of TikTok) with 140,000 million dollars of valuation appear four Spanish companies: Jobandtalent (2,350 million), Cabify (1,400 million), Copado (1,200 million) and Glovo. Jobandtalent and Copado entered the last four months.

The figure of mythological animals for 2021 puts Spain at the level of countries such as Belgium (two), Ireland (three), the Netherlands (five), Sweden (four) or Switzerland (also four) and well above others in our country. environment such as Portugal or Italy, which do not have companies of this type. However, if the number is compared with Germany (23), France (19), Israel (22) or the United Kingdom (37) it is clear that there is a lot of work ahead.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more