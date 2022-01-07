01/08/2022 at 00:02 CET

The meeting between Numancia and Lleida Esportiu that they were supposed to play this Sunday corresponding to the seventeenth day of the league in Second RFEF remains suspended after the Catalan team reported several positives in its squad.

A communication that was later denied by the players themselves through a Twitter account (@plantillaLleida). A few hours later, the Soriano team issued an official statement presenting allegations about this situation.

To this day, the game remains suspended. “The club has made an appeal, but we have no answer at this time. We have trained as if we were going to play,” he explained Diego Martinez at a press conference where he spoke extensively on the matter.

“We knew that they were trying to create a false alarm because during the week they published positives that the squad told us it was not,” explained the Numantino coach who considered that “Lleida does not want to play” although “the coaching staff and the players do, and they It is an honor that they have come out to show their faces saying that they are ready to compete, but there is another section of the club that is not allowing them to compete. It seems to me something quite serious that the Federation should investigate and decide. “

Martinez considers it normal that the Federation creates the club’s information but also believes that it should investigate the matter after the statement from the squad and condemned the situation that is occurring with the meeting. “It is not normal that something as important as health and covid-19 should be played & rdquor;.