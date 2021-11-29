11/29/2021 at 06:30 CET

Since moving up a notch in 2016 to take over the Zalgiris bench after two years as an assistant, Sarunas Jasikevicius has always been characterized by his firm commitment to young people.

In Kaunas he already did it for example with the now Catalans Rokas Jokubaitis, with the also Lithuanian Lukas Lekavicius (he has returned to Zalgiris after his time at the PAO) or with young foreigners such as the German Isaiah Hartenstein (Los Angeles Clippers), the Australian Jock Landale (Spurs) or even the Canadian Kevin Pangos at 23 years (now in the ‘Cavs’).

Three last year

Just a few weeks after returning to Barça, Saras gave the Senegalese base the alternative at age 21 ‘Daddy’ Brancou on September 20, 2020 in a league match against Hereda San Pablo Burgos. “It has been a dream come true & rdquor ;, affirmed the African, who did not want to continue in the EBA League with the subsidiary and decided to sign for Fraport Skyliners of the Bundesliga.

Brancou left Barça last summer

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Exactly two months later, the Senegalese ‘giant’ Ibou Badji (2.15 meters) was ‘released’ with the first team in the league derby against Penya with just 18 years of age. Jasikevicius trusts him a lot and that is why he is working on loan at Força Lleida de LEB Oro.

Ibou Badji, last preseason with Barça

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

I had not yet turned 17 Balearic escort Michael Caicedo when Saras cited him for the paternity of Rolands Smits and made him debut against BAXI Manresa and become the fifth youngest player in the club’s history.

Endowed with physical conditions and an innate talent, this season he has continued to appear in the first team and it is already loosening (it already has three mates). In fact, last Saturday he ‘came out’ in the subsidiary’s victory against Sol Gironès Bisbal Basket (86-63) with 25 points (5/7 in triples), 10 rebounds and +33.

And now three more

With 18 years and almost two meters, base Agustín Ubal has a very promising future and has just disputed the ‘windows’ with the absolute of Uruguay. Saras pampered him in the preseason stay in Andorran lands and on November 19 he gave him his first alternative in the Euroleague against ASVEL.

Agustín Ubal, a very high point guard with a great future

| FCB

Finally, Friday’s European victory against Zalgiris (96-73) took the ‘palm’ with the debut of Rafa Villar and James Nnaji, to whom almost a year remains to come of age.

At the age of 17 on August 9, the Catalan point guard scored a triple and offered some sparkles that made him shine in the last edition of the Adidas Next Generation. Five days later he was born the mighty Nigerian center (2.08 meters), who is already a benchmark in the subsidiary led by Roger Grimau and aims high if he continues to refine his deficiencies.

James Nnaji and Rafa Villar, after their historic debut

| FCB

Sergi Martínez, half

Power forward Sergi Martínez (22 years old) began to appear for the first team with Svetislav Pesic, but his first minutes in the Euroleague were played under the command of Sarunas Jasikevicius.

Sergi Martínez has grown a lot with Saras

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

A benchmark in the lower ranks of the Spanish team, the youth squad has specialized in defensive tasks (It is capable of stopping even outdoors) and it must continue to improve in attack with the confidence that its renewal should give it until 2024.

The six in detail

‘Daddy’ Brancou: The Senegalese guard, 22, is the only one of the six who is no longer linked to Barça. He did not want to play in the EBA League and is now in the German Fraport Skyliners.

Ibou badji: The Senegalese pivot (18 years old) could be a great defender due to his enormous size and now he is working on loan at Força Lleida de LEB Oro.

Michael Caicedo: The Balearic power forward (18) is one of the main hopes of the quarry. His physique is prodigious and little by little he is doing professional basketball.

Agustin Ubal: The Uruguayan point guard (18) touches two meters and remembers the Argentine Bolmaro. He’s not that physical, but he’s talented for arrobas and moves perfectly on the post.

Rafa Villar: The Catalan base (17) shone in the past Adidas Next Generation and debuted with a triple against Zalgiris. At 1.88 meters high, its ‘springs’ also allow it to make incredible dunks.

James nnaji: The Nigerian center (17) has been talking in the quarry for a long time. He moves like a veteran near the rim and should improve considerably on the threat at four meters.