10/25/2021 at 09:00 CEST

On the night of September 8, the Andalusian Emergency Service 112 received more than a hundred calls warning of the presence of fire in two outbreaks that had started almost simultaneously in Genalguacil and Jubrique. These are two towns located in the Genal Valley, to the west of the province of Malaga, where the imposing Sierra Bermeja stands, included in the Natura 2000 Network and home to one of the only three masses of Spanish firs and practically of the world, next to Sierra de las Nieves, also in Malaga, and Sierra de Grazalema, in Cádiz.

These two outbreaks were declared in a steep area, with very difficult access and during the night, so that the aerial means of extinction could not go until dawn. And all this, at the beginning of a few days with strong gusts of land, that is, warm and dry wind. A perfect cocktail that unleashed a very serious fire in Sierra Bermeja, which devastated nearly 10,000 hectares, claimed the life of a firefighter and forced the preventive eviction of almost 3,000 people.

ANDThis forest fire has been classified as “unusual” and “unprecedented” in Spain, since it is the first “sixth generation”. Before him, outside our borders, countries like Portugal, Australia or the United States had already suffered the destruction of these “megafires”, where climate and demographic change have a lot to do with it.

Climate Crisis has made a historical review of forest fires and their six generations in the last 80 years together with Francisco Senra, technician of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires in Andalusia, known as Plan Infoca:

FIRST AND SECOND

The first generation starts after the Spanish Civil War, when famine and social problems move the population to exploit the land in search of sustenance. “The people who lived in the countryside made use of all the resources of the territory that there could be and more. Therefore, the fires did not exist or had little continuity, because they were extinguished as they reached areas cultivated, grazed and with different anthropic uses ”.

Between the 60s and 70s, the abandonment of the rural environment begins looking for better opportunities in big cities. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), more than three million Spaniards participated in this exodus in the 1960s, with Madrid, Barcelona and the Basque Country being the three industrial centers that absorbed the most population.

Much of the field that until then was worked and cared for is abandoned, so that the vegetation begins to “colonize what was its day.”

During this second generation of fires, there is more and more continuous vegetation where the fire can spread rapidly, so that the first preventive measures appear: the firebreaks.

«The farms were confined with perimeter firebreaks, firefighting becomes a bit more professional and there are some awareness campaigns, ”says Senra.

At this time, the well-known advertising slogans ‘Todos contra el fuego’ by the now defunct National Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICONA) began to be issued, with the participation of numerous Spanish artists, such as Manolo Escobar or Joan Manuel Serrat.

THIRD

The fires they begin to be intense and the extinguishing devices find problems to cope with them, which is why we begin to speak of a third generation between the 80s and the 90s.

“The response of those responsible for the extinguishing devices was to further professionalize services and increase resources, with a greater presence of air resources,” continues this Infoca Plan cash. What was being experienced in the 1990s was the result of the rural exodus of the 1960s. “The fires have more and more continuity, they are faster and the extinguishing devices are also bigger. It becomes a ball where the enemy is growing and the army is also growing to stop it, “adds Francisco Senra.

FOURTH AND FIFTH

Demographic movements once again add one more obstacle to the already complicated tasks of extinction: the urban-forest interface (transition) zones. Francisco Senra refers to “people who live in the countryside, but who do not use the countryside” and refers mainly to the second residences. Due to their location, these homes are especially vulnerable against forest fires, especially since many of them do not have all the permits or a fire protection plan, as required by law.

This represents a paradigm shift: «We went from forest fire management to forest fire emergency management. Society is beginning to be threatened ”, summarizes Senra. “In a forest fire, the priority is always the people, the second is the property and the third priority is the protection of the forest.”

The Sierra Bermeja fire was the first of its kind in Spain, but there will be more.

The fifth generation develops when simultaneity is added to all that is already happening, that is to say, several fires appear at the same time, producing, therefore, a collapse in the devices.

In addition, the influence of climate change is beginning to be noticed. The fires are more aggressive, parallel and more difficult to put out, not only because of the accumulation of biomass and its advance to interface zones, but also because seasonal droughts and other climatic phenomena, such as electrical storms, intensify.

SIXTH

The sixth generation of fires ends up being triggered by the effects of climate change and by global change itself from the middle of the 20th century.

Regarding climate imbalances, Francisco Senra lists the phenomena that begin to occur with increasing frequency, especially in climates such as the Mediterranean, where the Sierra Bermeja fire occurred.

The first of these is the increase in temperature, which causes some of the plant species to begin to be “outside the forest season”, that is, to arise in areas for which they are not adapted. On the other hand, although the annual calculation of rainfall is maintained, they are concentrated in storms and more specific episodes, generating problems of flooding, difficulty in absorbing water and loss of soil, in addition to the increase in vegetation stressed by the proliferation of droughts .

«The affected surface [por el fuego] it is increasingly associated with large fires. Those that take place in places with this problem of biomass accumulation, with drought or a favorable atmosphere, are increasingly difficult to extinguish and increasingly affect more territory, “he adds.

Besides, the biomass accumulation It facilitates the appearance of large very powerful convection columns, large clouds caused by the evaporation of all the moisture from the vegetation, increasing the intensity of the fire. This convection column can evolve to form a pyrocumulonimbus, that is, a storm cloud generated from the great evaporation of a fire.

“For that column to rise enough, up to 10 and 15 km high, not only does it take a powerful fire below that generates all that heat, but the atmosphere has a stability so that this cloud can progress, grow and consolidate above”. This event represents an added danger for the extinction teams, since they can be enclosed by new sources generated by highly volatile incandescent embers or incandescent embers.

In short, a priori, and over the years, climate change has been responsible for “preheating” the entire area as a “furnace” would. The consequences emerge now.

Managing the forest, the best weapon to avoid megafires

The main moral extracted from the serious fire suffered in the massif of fir, cork, pine and chestnut trees that surround the Costa del Sol is the importance of investing in forest management, although this is no secret for the environmental agents of the Andalusian mountains, the forest firefighters and the citizens themselves that continue to live off the countryside.

In the case of the Sierra Bermeja fire, when the fire was not yet extinguished, the director of the Infoca regional operational center, Juan Sánchez, emphatically ruled when asked by the media that “right now, no one is prepared to minimize risks.” to sixth generation fires.

Therefore, the key to combat them is not in acquiring more human and material resources, but rather that efforts must focus on prevention, betting on the use of the rural environment.

The new model would curb depopulation.

This is where traditional practices such as forestry, extensive livestock farming, beekeeping, extraction of wood, firewood and cork, the collection of mushrooms and truffles or aromatic, medicinal herbs and other fibers, etc. come into play.

Through these activities, not only economic resources are obtained for the population (which currently continues to seek opportunities in the urban environment), but also contributes to the control and cleaning of the rural environment. For this, public administrations should offer aid and subsidy lines that contribute to making work in the field profitable and affordable.

«The field has to be used, we need people in the rural area, as long as the natural environment is preserved. It is necessary to promote all that. And, of course, spending resources on firebreaks ”, acknowledged the Minister of Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía, Carmen Crespo, from the same position of Advanced High Command during the work of controlling the fire in Sierra Bermeja.

Forest uses are essential.

Another concept of land management that contributes to curbing the spread of large forest fires is the organization of the landscape in mosaic, that is, that environmental conservation areas and masses of wild forest coexist where forest exploitation does not fit, together with areas intended, for example, for sustainable cultivation or grazing.

The WWF entity summarizes this idea as the conjugation of «a productive fabric with the conservation of biodiversity and the fight against climate change ”.

In addition, the return to work in the fields not only represents an opportunity to put a stop to the serious sixth generation fires that have already reached Spain and that threaten to continue to proliferate. This change in the model of life would be a tool in the fight against depopulation and the serious problems dragged by the peoples belonging to the so-called ’emptied Spain’.

