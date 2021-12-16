The Pacers will have few opportunities as good as this to win in Milwaukee. The champion did not have the main two of the big three, Khris Middleton (knee injury, luckily slight) and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in the protocols with no news about his return. And the game was 87-87 after three quarters and 91-92 at 9:41 left. The Pacers, without Rick Carlisle (also in the protocols) but with their entire quintet, had an excellent opportunity … and they conceded from that point on a 21-0 run. From that 91-92 it went to 112-92 in the absence of 3:16. Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton scored 8 points per head in that final streak and finished with 15 and 20, respectively.

And it is that Middleton and Giannis were not but yes Jrue Holiday. The point guard took charge of operations (26 points, 14 assists) and led a team in which Portis, Hood … pride of champion and physicality also added to resist against a rival as almost always gray, who is neither one nor the other and awaits news, and perhaps an earthquake, between now and February, in the winter market. Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, Myles Turner with 13 points and 5 rebounds, Brogdon with 12 points and 5 assists and LeVert added 14 points fast to finish 16. 19-11 for the Bucks, despite all of them. their problems, and 12-18 for the Pacers, a team without light.

SIXERS 96-HEAT 101

Bad feelings for the Sixers, who still don’t seem like a big team as they wait for word on the Ben Simmons affair. A good team, obviously, but not one that looks to be able to challenge the Bucks and Nets in the East playoffs, especially Doc Rivers’ men lost a great opportunity to give themselves a joy. On the contrary, they fell (96-101) against the Heat in the box and remain at 15-14 by 17-12 of Florida.

It was a very frustrating night, especially for Joel Embiid (17 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists), who missed the triple that could force extra time, before Kyle Lowry’s final two free throws. Embiid didn’t have the weight of other times, and his team was very in tow against a rival without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. And what is worse: he let the victory slip away after devouring a 23-point deficit (from 53-76 to 96-96) in the last quarter and a half. The disadvantages had already reached 19 points in the first half, and yet the Sixers had options. First they were held by Tobias Harris and then, with everything lost, came Maxey’s attack (15 points in the second half, 27 total) and Danny Green’s defense. The reaction came to a draw and a steal by Green canceled for a foul by Harris. There Gabe Vincent appeared: attack rebound and his seventh triple of the night for 96-99. The guard finished with 26 points and a 7/12 from the line of three for a Heat who were all heart, led by the points of Vincent and Robinson (21) and the work of Lowry, Tucker, Dedmon … More spirit, more cohesion than the Sixers.

MAGIC 99-HAWKS 111

In Orlando, placid victory for the Hawks, which they needed after two losses and a season in which they are having problems in the final quarters. Not the case against the docile Magic: 99-111 and 14-14 for Georgia. The Magic are 5-24 with just one win more than the Pistons. A disaster, another lost year.

Trae Young finished with 28 points and 4 assists, and gave the scare with a neck injury after a blow from Cole Anthony (Denied: 3/14 shooting, 7 points). Trae went to the locker room in the third quarter, but came back and the game ended. John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds for a far superior Hawks, whose problems will be measured against other opponents, not against these sad Magic in which Ross scored 18 points and Mo Wagner, 19.

