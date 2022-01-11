01/11/2022 at 17:50 CET

Joel xaubet

The Philadephia 76ers they keep looking for accommodation to Ben Simmons, the Australian guard has been separated from the team since the beginning of the season and is determined to leave the Pennsylvania team after living hell during the playoffs from last season. Up to now, The Sixers have had enough of saying they will not trade their point guard for a player other than an established NBA star., an objective that seems complicated, because Simmons’ courage has plummeted.

Tobias Harris, declared transferable

Sixers management is aware of the difficulties of making a trade that is close to their expectations, so according to journalist Brian Windhorst, could include Tobias Harris, who they signed with a star contract worth 180 million in 5 years. Harris’s performance has been far from the expectations placed on him and this is why in Philadelphia He won’t hesitate to put his name in transfer talks.

The Sixers want to make a salary gap for James Harden

According to the American journalist, the Sixers put Harris’s name on the table of some Hawks who were quick to withdraw upon hearing the proposal. But nevertheless, Daryl Morey, GM of the Sixers has an ace up his sleeve, wants to meet again with James Harden and he’s convinced that if he can get rid of the Simmons and Harris contracts will be able to convince the escort to join the project led by Joel Embiid, only player who is considered non-transferable.

James Harden ends contract this season and has a player option to extend his relationship with the Nets for one more season worth $ 47 million. The performance of ‘the beard’ is far from expected. But nevertheless, It seems complicated that he rejects so much money at 33 years old.