12/29/2021 at 08:19 CET

Nieves Salinas

Health centers have been asking for it for days before the avalanche of cases that they are treating in their consultations and that are overwhelming them. That the communities, as happened in the first waves, enable specific places for the care of patients with suspected coronavirus infection -the so-called autocovid or antigen points- and, thus, not to collapse the Primary Care any more. To resolve the situation, some autonomies have reopened spaces like autocovid to speed up the constant demand for diagnostic tests for active coronavirus infection, known as PDIA, that is, test of antigens or PCR. In others, it has been chosen to install antigen screening, even at airports or train stations.

Only in Madrid, the community has carried out more than 50,000 antigen tests (with 15,700 positives and a positivity rate of more than 31%) since last December 22 in the twenty-one points enabled in public hospitals in the region with the aim of unloading the health centers that have been denouncing their collapse for days. The tests are done free of charge and without an appointment, but asymptomatic people are not admitted, even if they are close contacts of positive cases.

Devices are organized in independent circuits Emergency services, so that they do not interfere with the ordinary activity of these services. These devices are in operation in the hospitals La Paz, Fuenlabrada, Henares, 12 de Octubre, del Sureste, Clínico, Torrejón, La Princesa, Príncipe de Asturias, Móstoles, Ramón y Cajal, Severo Ochoa, Infanta Leonor, Infanta Cristina or Gregorio Marañón.

618 tests in one day in the Marañón

From this health center, where also these days the third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus is administered, they explain to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, that on Monday they carried out 618 tests, with a positivity of 37% they consider high. Regarding the queues to access these points, they indicate that it goes through hourly peaks. In the mornings, for example, there is more influx than in the afternoons. The device is working “very well” and doing an important ‘screening’ to respond to the high demand of the population.

Precisely this Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Health Assistance and Public Health of the community, Antonio Zapatero, explained at a press conference that the management of the pandemic cannot be the same as a year ago, first, due to the percentage of vaccinated population and, secondly, due to the characteristics of the new variant.

Antonio Zapatero has alluded to “a moment of transition” when facing a new chapter in the health crisis. In a scenario of “many cases of infection but fewer hospital admissions”, the Madrid deputy councilor has advocated strengthening the diagnostic capacity to decongest Emergencies and Primary care.

91 autocovid points

Along the same lines, from this Monday, Andalusia, has begun to launch 91 autocovid points to expedite the demand for diagnostic tests. These tests are always carried out at referred patients by professionals of the Andalusian Health ServiceEither from health centers, attended by telephone consultation or contacted by trackers or epidemiology services, as well as by school referents. These points will be distributed throughout the eight Andalusian provinces. From the Ministry they explain that it is being noticed “enough influx “.

The Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesus AguirreHe explained this Tuesday at a press conference, after the Governing Council, that it is studying to reduce the number of tests, which are currently being done “to everyone.” As an example, the counselor indicated that, in the last week, in his community, 250,000 diagnostic tests have been carried out, a million in the last month, which, he indicated, supposes a great effort in personnel Therefore, it is necessary to assess whether or not they should be performed on the entire population.

In Asturias, the Ministry of Health explains to this newspaper, “autocovid points are enabled depending on the needs”. For example, in area V, with head in Gijón, a second point has been launched that was already operational in its day. And in area IV, with head in Oviedo, there are three facilities for testing. The Ministry detected 1,106 cases of coronavirus on Monday and the death of three women was registered. There are currently 245 hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmation of covid, of which 198 are in the ward and another 47 remain admitted to the ICU. The total occupancy due to covid in hospitals is 7.03% and in the case of ICUs stands at 15.51%. With this data, the community is in high alert level.

In Galicia, last Friday eight antigen test points were activated at the three airports and at the train stations that have national rail connections: A Coruña, Santiago, Vigo, Pontevedra and Ourense. Of course, only available to travelers and are done voluntarily. In addition, in the community there are a total of 24 screening points that include antigen tests -and sometimes PCR- and are added to the free program for children between 5 and 11 years old.

In the Basque Country, the Minister of Health, Gotzone Sagardui, announced today that, given the upward evolution of the pandemic, the surveillance protocols and case tracing will be updated, prioritizing the health monitoring of the evolution of the covid in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed, pregnant or not vaccinated – some 200,000 people in the community – and to be determined also intermediate points for diagnostic tests to be able to do more tests before the escalation in the number of contagions.