The new Nike space open to the public to play sports in Barcelona was last Saturday one of the great protagonists of the weekend with a series of activities designed for all types of audiences and levels, which were held thanks to the collaboration with the skate academy and Badalona-based training laboratory, Skate Agora.

The day started with the little ones in Play New Skate Kids, where some kids like Ian Paredes, 8 years old and winner of several local and provincial skate competitions, they gave free rein to the fun on the board. Children of all ages and levels had the opportunity to learn new skate tricks.

In the afternoon, Play New Skate Girls brought together the skater girls to play in different tests such as Hippie Jump, to test the best jumps thanks to some bars that were rising in height as the level was passed. Participants were also able to play on a ‘skate street’ ramp with more difficult tricks.

The final highlight of the day was the Skate Open, a competition aimed at the best skaters in the city to show who does the tallest and longest ollies. With a high participation of girls, the skater Albert Segués achieved the highest ‘ollie’ overcoming a 1.5 meter high bar and Nicolás Bustos won the longest, with 4.5 meters.

Play Now BCN was inaugurated last September as a commitment to show that sport belongs to everyone and with the aim of encouraging everyone to rediscover how and where we practice it.

The space offers the possibility of practicing, freely or in directed sessions, endless activities in which the rules of the game change to rediscover the sport and, thus, return to the origins, in which the important thing was to enjoy playing.