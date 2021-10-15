10/15/2021 at 4:55 PM CEST

Valderrama already has this. You arrive with your head high, full of confidence and he slaps you from which you barely have time to recover.

That is what happened to the young professional from Moià, Adri Arnaus, who went from being on the verge of winning the Spanish Open last week to going from tiptoe for the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, who left after a very weak second round (+9) for a total of +15. Back home.

“From Madrid I have learned many things above whether I had won or not & rdquor ;, he explained to SPORT. “Things went well for me and I had that option for the win, although Rafa was better and we must congratulate him & rdquor ;.

A great prize

For Adri, finishing second solo was also a reward. He did not win but he established himself in the ‘Race to Dubai’ where he is ranked 37, one above Sergio García.

“It has been a year of ups and downs, with the Olympic Games in between, and being about to win in Madrid was an important moment,” he says.

He’s still waiting for his first Tour win, but he’s patient. At the moment he is already among the best 50 on the circuit and the first decision he must make is whether to play next week in Mallorca.

His body asks him to rest but after Valderrama’s bad aftertaste, possibly the best way to forget is to play next week. We will see & mldr;