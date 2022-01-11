Key facts:

The French Senate will discuss a bill that would force people to present certificates

There are several countries in Europe where protests have been raised in favor of individual freedoms.

Thousands of French people took to the streets over the weekend, as is customary since last July, to protest against Emmanuel Macron. The president said he wanted to “annoy” those who decide not to get the COVID-19 vaccine and that cost him protests on the country’s avenues.

In local and international press reports, as well as on social networks, the Gauls were appreciated, who, chanting the slogan “Liberté!”, Stood against Macron, who days before charged against the detractors of the inoculation and described them as irresponsible. For them, the president is curtailing their freedoms.

Several of the demonstrations that took place in Paris and other states of the country, led to riots, who were controlled by the police using tear gas.

However, what reigned in the protests were posters and chants against Macron. What is striking is that all this happens less than three months before the presidential elections.

France is three months away from holding presidential elections / Source: AP.

State control: nagging those who don’t get vaccinated

On Tuesday, the local media, Le Parisien, recorded Macron’s words. He said: he wanted to “screw up” or “screw up” those who don’t get vaccinated against the virus, using a colloquial verb from your country.

COVID has already killed more than 123,000 people and infected more than 11.7 million in France. In fact, more than 260,000 new cases of infection were reported yesterday alone. All this occurs in the midst of the advancement of the omicron variant.

For Macron, the unvaccinated are not citizens of France. “I really want to piss them off (piss them off). And so we will continue to do so, until the bitter end. That is the strategy, “he said.

Then, on Friday, and in the middle of statements to the press after meeting with Úrsula Von der Leyen, President of the European CommissionThe president reiterated: “I think it was my responsibility to raise the alarm a little bit, that’s what I did this week, so that things can move forward more quickly.”

It is a completely European movement. Most countries put restrictions on social life saying that if you are not vaccinated you do not have access to such a place or such an activity. Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

More than 100,000 French people took to the streets to protest against Macron over the weekend / Source: AP.

Debate in Parliament

What was expressed by Macron gave air of debate in the Parliament of France, which last Monday discussed and approved a government bill, which establishes among its articles force those over 12 years of age to present a vaccination certificate to enter many places.

This, it is worth clarifying, will make a negative COVID test insufficient. Who wants to enter restaurants, cinemas, bars, public transport and other places; you would have to show the vaccination certificate.

The project, which was approved in the first session, will now be discussed in the plenary of the Senate of France from tomorrow, Tuesday, so it could come into effect this month.

People want to defend their individual freedoms

The protests in France in favor of individual freedom have been replicated in other countries on the European continent. There are already governments there, like the Netherlands, who have done everything possible to mass vaccinate. These two are joined by Belgium and Austria, where there have been large demonstrations since 2021.

At the beginning of the year, Dutch citizens took to the streets of Amsterdam to demonstrate against the restrictions. In this protest, as in France, clashes and disturbances against the forces of order were registered, which resulted in injuries and several detainees.

And it is that, since December, that country imposed strict confinement measures, in an attempt to stop the new variant, which has become the main. Thus, and until January 14, shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas and other establishments will remain closed.

While it is true that there is a group of people who defend these movements for being anti-system, many criticize that governments want to prohibit individual freedom, depriving the free movement and other fundamental rights of the unvaccinated for not having received these drugs.

Even, and at a sports level, the fact of not being vaccinated generated a whole debate in Australia. There, the famous tennis player Novak Djokovic, could not enter at first, precisely, for not having been vaccinated.

Although the athlete was already able to enter and will play the Grand Slam on Australian soil, what happened is a sample of the restrictions that are beginning to be seen in the world for those who do not want to get immunizations.

So, seeing this, and facing the days to come, the situation in France and the rest of the countries will continue to be tense, while the infections do not stop and the uncertainty about the end of the pandemic reigns.