11/21/2021 at 11:11 am CET

The Wildcat (Felis silvestris A study carried out in the Cabañeros National Park, in Castilla-La Mancha, has confirmed the worst omens. The density of the bobcat in this protected area is among the lowest in Europe, well below those considered optimal for this species. Scientists speak openly of a “silent extinction & rdquor;.

“Our results support a extremely low density of European wildcats in a highly protected area (Cabañeros national park), which suggests that this population is probably going through a extinction process& rdquor ;. It is the main conclusion of the research carried out by scientists from the Research Group on Game Resources Management and Wild Fauna of the Research Institute on Game Resources (IREC – CSIC, UCLM, JCCM), led by Dr. Pablo Ferreras and in collaboration with researchers from the University of Malaga and the CIBIO-University of Oporto (Portugal).

The authors of the work suggest that the low density estimated for this bobcat population could represent a common situation among the populations of the species in the south of the Iberian Peninsula. Faced with this possibility, they raise the need for more studies. And also the urgency of applying conservation measures at the most southeastern end of the distribution of this species in Europe.

There are only 15 wildcats left in Cabañeros

There are only 15 wildcats left in CabañerosIn Cabañeros, an absolute population size of 15 wildcats was estimated (95% confidence interval: 5-34 individuals). The mean population density estimated with the integrated model was 0.038 & pm; 0.017 copies per square kilometer. This figure is among the lowest values ​​described to date for the species in all of Europe.. This despite being a highly protected area.

Among the possible Causes of this low density, scientists point to the low availability of prey (rabbits and small mammals, mainly). This circumstance could have triggered “an extinction vortex process& rdquor ;, they point.

The researchers applied a model that included live captures with individual identification, camera captures without individual identification, and radio follow-ups. All this was integrated into a capture-recapture count data model, which allowed obtaining reliable data on the population of wildcats in the national park.

Ten live captures of five bobcats were achieved with an effort of 2,034 trap days, while seven independent wildcat events were recorded in camera traps with 3,628 camera days. In addition, two wildcats were radio-marked and telemetry information on their movements was obtained.

The investigation faced multiple pitfalls. For example, the difficulty in distinguishing individuals of wildcats from those of other felines and the absence of specific censuses. In fact, the numbers of the wildcat populations in the Iberian Peninsula are not known with certainty.

Increasingly isolated populations

Increasingly isolated populationsThe densities registered in areas considered optimal for this species oscillate around 0.38 individuals per square kilometer, although in Europe a density of 0.2 individuals per square kilometer is more common, according to the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The data obtained in Cabañeros are ten times below the optimal density.

The experts, after analyzing the data collected, concluded that the Iberian wildcat populations are experiencing “population declines and increasing isolation& rdquor ;. For this reason, they consider “urgent & rdquor; identify causes of decline.

“We argue that, in situations like the one we identified in this protected area, improving prey abundance (rabbits and small mammals) could promote population recovery& rdquor ;, they point out. Because it would favor smaller distribution areas and increase survival and fertility.

All this, ultimately, would lead to “a higher density of wildcats and a reduction in contact with domestic cats in peripheral areas, limiting the risks of hybridization and disease transmission between the two species & rdquor ;.

Mortality due to non-selective predator control methods, habitat loss and fragmentation are other causes pointed out by science to explain the decline of the species. However, an international study published this year has concluded that 83% of wildcat deaths in Europe are caused by humans.

“More studies are urgently needed to guide robust conservation strategies and reverse the decline in Mediterranean wildcat populations,” the researchers stress.

Very few specimens in Doñana

Very few specimens in DoñanaPrevious studies have already reported reduced populations of wildcats in other protected areas of the Iberian Peninsula. In the Doñana National Park, for example, a “surprisingly low abundance of wildcats was reported in 2014, despite the legal protection of this space for more than five decades & rdquor;. More: in 2009 the “drastic reduction of wildcats in the Serra da Malcata nature reserve (Portugal) and its replacement by domestic cats in the wild.

The species is “strictly protected & rdquor; by European legislation. The bobcat is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In Spain, it is also in danger of extinction.

In the Iberian Peninsula there are three subspecies of wildcat. The first is the Felis silvestris tartessia, which lives south of the Ebro and Duero rivers. The second is the Felis silvestris silvestris, which can be found in the north of the peninsula. And the third, the Felis lybica jordansi, common on the island of Mallorca.

Baseline Study: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10531-021-02309-1

Main photo: Wildkatzen, Wikimedia Commons