12/30/2021 at 11:10 CET

The Smartbank League begins the second round of the championship with a day marked by the abundant number of COVID positives registered in the teams, since only the leader, Almería, and Fuenlabrada have not registered any infected.

Of this outbreak that affects the Second Division teams, that of Mirandés is especially striking, which has detected 19 among players, coaching staff and employees. Despite this, it is not expected that there will be problems for the Burgos team to face Real Zaragoza, which has two consecutive defeats.

Málaga is also very affected by the covid, which this week notified twelve positive players, who join the seven injured, so they face the preparation of the duel against Alcorcón depleted of troops. This circumstance will try to take advantage of the bottom, the Alcorcón, which necessarily needs to start winning to cling to the increasingly remote dream of permanence.

Sporting de Gijón has notified seven positives, four points from the promotion positions and that this day receives Lugo, who has four games in a row with a draw.

The three advanced matches of the day, those that will close the calendar year, hold the duels between Oviedo and Ponferradina, Burgos with Amorebieta and the Basque derby between Eibar and Real Sociedad B.

Ponferradina has gone five games without losing and is fourth with 37 points, just two behind Eibar, which this day hosts Real Sociedad B in Ipurua, which has lost five games in a row.

The same troubles have Amorebieta, also on the decline and, waiting to be reinforced with a forward, will visit Burgos, comfortably installed in the middle of the table three points from the promotion.

The leader, Almería, has not lost for ten games and, with only three defeats and 37 goals in favor, they are the most fit rival in the championship. This day receives Cartagena, which hopes to surprise to continue taking steps towards salvation.

Heliodoro Rodríguez López will host a match of maximum rivalry between Tenerife, third with 38 points, and UD Las Palmas, seventh with 31. This same week, Jesé Rodríguez, forward of the yellow team, said that the match will be decisive for his team and that he hopes that the Tenerife arena is full to receive them.

The beginning of the year will be special for Paco Jemez, who returns to sit on a bench a year and a half later to direct Ibiza, which he has come to replace the dismissed Juan Carlos Carcedo placeholder image. Their first rival will be Fuenlabrada, who have not won for twelve games.

The improvement experienced in recent days by Girona has allowed them to rise to sixth place and get fully into the fight for promotion. This day they visit El Alcoraz to measure themselves against another aspiring theorist, Huesca, whose irregularity is preventing him from getting hooked on the upper zone.

The day in the SmartBank League is also marked by the attendance restrictions that affect all outdoor sports events, whose capacity will be 75% from January 1. The three parties of December 31 are not affected by this measure of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

Day 22 program

——————-

Friday 31 December

14:00 Oviedo – Ponferradina

16:00 Burgos – Amorebieta

16:15 Eibar – Real Sociedad B

Sunday 2 January

14:00 Valladolid – Leganés

Almeria – Cartagena

16:00 Sporting de Gijón – Lugo

18:15 Huesca – Girona

Mirandés – Zaragoza

21:00 Fuenlabrada – Ibiza

21:30 Tenerife – Las Palmas

Monday 3 January

21:00 Alcorcón – Malaga.