A new study suggests that parents’ positive mindset about their children’s growth potential produces better results from a very young age: it mitigates the negative effects of stress on mothers in the first months of life and promotes child development. brain.

Researchers from Harvard University and other academic centers have concluded that the children’s intellectual development it can be promoted from a very early age. Intelligence is not a fixed or unchangeable condition: on the contrary, the stimulation of the parents leads to concrete results in terms of the acquisition of new skills.

According to new scientific work, recently published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, mothers who believe in their children’s potential are capable of generating remarkable advances in your babies from the first months of life, leaving behind the negative consequences of habitual stress in the initial moments of parenting.

Believe in the potential of children

Specialists call this trend “Growth mindset & rdquor;: means that parents are open to the possibility of a permanent intellectual development of their children. They do not feel that there is a determination to remain in an unchangeable state, a series of innate characteristics that would indicate whether or not a child may be intelligent. On the contrary, they believe that certain conditions can promote a progressive growth of the intellectual capacities of their children and they work at it.

In another sense, when mothers are governed by the precepts of a fixed mindset, considering that intelligence and brain development are determined solely by “blessings & rdquor; Of genetics and that little can be done to change this in children, the study results show that maternal stress negatively influences babies with more power. In addition, the children of parents with this tendency show less brain activity in their first months of life.

According to a press release, the scientists followed 33 mothers and their children up to 12 months of age, using techniques of electroencephalography (EEG) to obtain brain images of babies. This information allowed them to appreciate the changes in neural patterns and brain activity during this period, thus evaluating the variations depending on the type of parenting chosen by each family.

Increased brain activity

Although it is a small sample, the researchers noted that it is the first study of its kind to combine the analysis of the child development model promoted by parents with the data provided by brain images. According to specialists, the results are overwhelming: the “growth model & rdquor; determines an increase in the neuronal activity of children in different areas of the brain, in a highly significant percentage of the cases studied.

Finally, American scientists cautioned that an open-mindedness toward their children’s progressive intellectual development does not mean that parents have found a “Perfect formula & rdquor;. Within the framework of life in society, there are still strong conditions that threaten the so-called growth mentality, such as the little time available for family life or economic obstacles that limit access to better educational and health services.

It is therefore vital to promote a systemic and integrative approach that enriches interventions related to the early development of children.

