The smile of the famous who became fashionable, everyone wants the smile of Jennifer Lopez, the white teeth of Giselle Blondet, Gaby Espino or Adamari López. And the most eccentric are the diamonds in the mouth of Bad Bunny or the colors of J Balvin. Possible or dangerous?

Start in the world of entertainment or music seems to have the perfect smiles as a condition, which sometimes borders on the fictitious, and they become excesses. Same as the eccentricity of lthe gold teeth, diamond so fashionable in the regaetoneros or the super white dentures of the famous.

We interviewed Dr. Yari Ruiz, a cosmetic dentist, who has her own comprehensive clinic in Miami, Bella Family Dental, with all the specialties on her team, because she? Because not only She is the doctor of many of the famous people in the world of entertainment in Spanish, even some of the ones we just mentioned, but because it is also known as ‘the dentist who makes you smile like an artist’.

-People no longer only want J.Lo’s body, but also his teeth! Is that possible or not very serious?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: You have to do an analysis, maybe JLo’s teeth go to JLo, and not necessarily if I place them on you they will look good, according to the shape of your face, to extensions … For example, in ‘Bella Family Dental’ yes we have some applications and we like to do it as a simulation before the work is actually done… We can take those kind of smiles but my advice is always to do it with an inspiration like Jlo’s … There are many artists who have their beautiful smile, we are inspired by themThere are the models, we can do something similar, but adapted to the characteristics of the people. There are many things in the face that we do not observe: we look at the position of the eyes, the position of the lips, there are many and many parameters that we take into consideration before we can give a smile.

-What do patients ask for the most? What more famous smile does your patient usually ask for?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: There is much to They like Daddy Yankee’s smile, which is a very popular smile among the masculine, and among the feminine JLo has been one of the top.

-What is the limit between having a nice smile, nice teeth, and the path to the unnatural of teeth with a false white?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: White paper as I tell you, I really believe that it is education with the patient. One as a dentist is sometimes in the situation where one wants to please the patient, but it is up to us, as specialists, to educate them and explain the different alternatives, guiding them, in telling them what looks natural, what doesn’t look natural, and leading them to that understanding. You will always see a patient who wants them white and I give them white, but never without trying the dialogue first and make him understand that this is not natural.

– What would you never do?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: There are cases that are perfect smiles, that I do not make veneers, I educate them, I convince them. There are some that are made without carving the tooth, but there are very few cases, which are those candidates … Completely healthy teeth, perhaps with a whitening we can achieve it, I really am very selective in the cases that I do, I will not carve teeth to carve them. There are risks, so these are cases that must be analyzed well and sometimes there are alternatives, because sometimes what patients want is an immediate transformation, when perhaps we can do an aligner treatment. You have to understand that not everything you see on social networks is what is correct, there are times that unfortunately there are dental health professionals who go from what is ethics, I take good care of myself.

-In the entertainment world there is the myth that to belong you have to have the perfect white teeth, many veneers or diamond and gold teeth, what is the limit?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: Look for alternatives where perhaps we can come up with something that they agree with, a beautiful and pleasant smile, but without going to extremes. There are situations where it really deserves it, and the patient seeks it and wants it. It is not that I do not do it, but I do educate, I explain, this is the possibility that you can find, this is what can happen, there are many times that wear is so minimal if the teeth are in the correct position. There are times when teeth are corrected with a crown, and that part is in order: cleaning first, then if you have to put the teeth in position, because that’s when the carved envelope comes in, we have to excessively carve the teeth, ending in root canals because the tooth was not in the proper position. Sometimes I see social networks that put the resin on top of your teeth, damaging the gums, damaging your teeth, causing inflammation, and the teeth that are all in bad position or in bad alignment put this type of resins that what they do is more a harm than a benefit. I like to do things well, with appropriate steps and primarily educate and be in communication with the patient.

-A few years ago Bab Bunny made a video with Residente saying that he regretted having veneers on all his teeth, and told his followers not to do it.

Dr. Yari Ruiz: Of course that is irreversible. Many times they travel to Latin America and the culture is not the same, radiographic studies are done here, the study and planning is completely different… There will be very good dentists also in our countries, but what you see is that, you don’t see gum condition, you don’t see bone condition, we are going to put here what we are going to put, make it look good and we forget about the rest. That is not my philosophy, my philosophy is health first, as long as you take things with the right steps you can achieve a beautiful smile.

-What about these singers who like to wear their gold teeth or like to wear things? Do these things damage your teeth?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: They damage the teeth, everything that has to do with carving the tooth is irreversible. After that, the next thing is a porcelain crown, if you are tired of the diamond. A filling that can leak over time and cause cavities, and then lead to more invasive treatments. Everything we do that involves carving the teeth is something invasive and irreversible that has no turning back..

-What do you recommend to these artists who still have time?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: That they educate themselves well and thatwho are looking for an honest dentist, with professional ethics, one who is going to offer what really suits them, and that there is a lot of communication between them, their expectations and what can really be achieved.

– Here come many artists that we see with perfect smiles, what are the steps that you do with them?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: First of all the evaluation, an X-ray of the whole mouth is taken, a clinical examination is made, after that clinical examination we see what alternatives we have, if the teeth are in the correct position, because there we can perhaps make less invasive decisions, perhaps with a simple whitening we achieve what the person wants. Sometimes you have to do alignment correction. Sometimes in up to 3 months we have spectacular results without the need to resort to other treatments, or if it is the case and it deserves it already when all the teeth are in a correct position, healthy teeth that can be done with well-made veneers, with minimal reduction so as not to affect the teeth.

-I imagine that you have many stories of transformation of smiles and life, which has been one that has impacted you for something special?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: We have had quite a few cases where, people who have suffered quite compromising diseases such as cancer, whoBecause of chemotherapy they have lost all their teeth, we have been able to restore their full smiles, and when they look in the mirror it is all crying, we are all crying, all emotion. I have another patient, a single mother who has dedicated herself to her children as a priority, and she was going to do dental treatment at home, with people without a license because it was what she could. She began to come to our offices, I met her personally, I learned her stories, She has a disabled boy who had an accident and then fell completely in bed, and she is a lonely woman, very fighter and we decided to give her her smile. We worked with her for many years, we are still with her because in the process it was a complete restoration, but the truth is that that is the greatest satisfaction, being able to bless other people and help them with their smiles.

-What do you say to people who sometimes think or leave the dentist to the last minute?

Dr. Yari Ruiz: I have to tell you that health begins with the mouth, when we eat we have bacteria in the mouth and all that is connected, the mouth is not outside the body, it is part of the body, so all teeth have nerves and all of that goes into the bloodstream, and all those bacteria can be transmitted, gum disease is related, with heart disease, with diabetes. The mouth is not only looking good, a beautiful smile, it is where health begins, we must take care of it.

