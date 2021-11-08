Today is a great day for our heroes! The editor Microids, IMPS and OSome Studio are proud to announce that the new video game The Smurfs – Operation Vilhoja is now available on consoles Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game arrives completely localized into Spanish, so much in text as in voices. The game is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and will be available later this year on these platforms.

An intuitive and accessible adventure, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf will delight all profiles, young and experienced, fans of the Smurfs and 3D platform games. In addition, it will be possible to play through the 5 worlds, both alone and in cooperative mode for two players.

Discover the launch trailer and go on an adventure to save the forest.

In a dusty grimoire hidden deep within his laboratory, the wizard Gargamel discovered the formula for an evil plant: Vileaf. This plant produces seeds that can attract and trap Smurfs… but this plant is also a great danger to the forest, as it is very toxic! Papa Smurf decides to take charge of the situation and ask his fellow Smurfs to help him find the ingredients for a super potent antidote to all the diseased plants in the Vileaf. Thanks to the Smurfscope, a revolutionary invention by Handy Smurf, go on an adventure to find the ingredients and free your fellow Smurfs… and save the entire forest!

Game Features:

An intuitive and accessible adventure for all ages. The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf will delight all profiles, young and old, fans of the Smurfs and the acidic of 3D platform games, as well as the occasional and more experienced gamers.

An exceptional cast. Play 4 iconic Smurfs: Smurfette, Chunky Smurf, Brain Smurf and Chef Smurf.

The Smurf. A very useful Smurf kit! Designed by Handy Smurf, this tool will not only allow you to heal contaminated plants, but it will also facilitate exploration, giving you greater jumps, sliding and diving capacity, and a revolutionary suction function that will help you face all the obstacles that you find.

A platformer and exploration game. Go through the recesses of 5 varied and colorful worlds, find your way through the vertical levels to collect the ingredients that will allow you to create the antidote to save the forest!

Save the forest together! A second player can join the adventure as a little robot! Invented by Handy Smurf, this little ally can attach or detach from the Smurf at any time and has some very useful Smurf abilities, such as healing the surrounding plants, flying, and even throwing explosive seeds at enemies!

Bring the Smurf Village back to life! As players progress through the adventure, they can upgrade Smurf by collecting items between levels and returning Smurf Village to its former glory. The Smurf Edition contains: The game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch 3 lithographs (10x15cm) A Papa Smurf keychain (5cm) The collector’s edition contains all the items available in the Smurfette edition plus two items: A Smurf figure of resin (14.5cm) The soundtrack of the game (digital via code)