2021 is a few weeks away, and the lists of various media about the best of the year in terms of movies and series begin to appear. Not long ago Zack Snyder fans were surprised by the news that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was on the Variety list, and now it happens again. The project has a turbulent history, as the filmmaker had to leave it to be with his family due to a tragedy they went through in 2017, and Warner Bros. put Joss Whedon in his place, a director who ruined what Snyder did, and The film was a total failure at the box office, and it did not convince either the critics or the fans.

As for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although it did not have unanimous approval from the critics, it was the highest-rated film made by the director for the DC Comics universe. The new list where it appeared is from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the site about cinema and TV with the most users in the entire network. According to the list, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the fifth most popular film of 2021, behind Duna, which ranked first, The Suicide Squad, which ranked second, Eternals, which ranked third, and Mortal Kombat, which occupies the fourth. This is the full list:

1.Dune

2.The Suicide Squad

3.Eternals

4.Mortal Kombat

5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

6.Godzilla vs Kong

7.Black Widow

8 the army of the dead

9.Cruella

10.Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

For it to become a reality, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans had to ask Warner Bros. for more than two years on social networks to produce it, and with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut they bombarded Twitter over and over again. Now history repeats itself, but this time fans are calling for the director’s original plans for the DC Comics cinematic universe to be restored, with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, a hashtag that has been trending several times in the last year.

For now there is no sign that this will happen, but fans are not losing hope, since not long ago HBO Max recognized Zack Snyder’s Justice League as “a global phenomenon”. If the dream of the fans comes true, we already have an idea of ​​what we would see, because the epilogue of the film showed us the post-apocalyptic future where Darkseid invaded Earth and turned Superman into his most lethal servant, thanks to the Anti-Equation. life. Snyder had two sequels planned that would end with an epic battle, the united nations of the planet would face Darkseid and his army alongside the superheroes.