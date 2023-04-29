The so-called “penguin” galaxy

The universe continues to amaze us with its cosmic wonders. The NASA/ESA (European Space Agency) Hubble Space Telescope has provided new insights into one galaxy in particular: ARP 142, also known as the “Mouse Galaxy” or even the “Cosmic Penguin”.

Data collected by Hubble have revealed fascinating details about this peculiar galaxy formation. ARP 142, located in the constellation Hydra some 300 million light-years away from Earth, is the result of an ongoing galactic interaction between two galaxies: NGC 2936 and NGC 2937.

This cosmic collision, according to the site Debate, has generated a celestial spectacle that has caught the attention of astronomers and space enthusiasts. Thanks to the clarity and precision of the Hubble Space Telescope, we have been able to appreciate impressive details of ARP 142.

The captured images reveal distorted spiral structures, elongated tidal tails, and bridges of material connecting the two interacting galaxies. These features provide visual evidence of the strong gravitational influence between the two galaxies.

Among the things that delight me is astronomical art. At the end of my doctorate, they gave me a masterpiece A painting of the pair of interacting galaxies Arp 142 or better known as “Penguin Galaxy” This work was done by @sativamarte (Instagram) Left: work, Right: real pic.twitter.com/t8LabmYgtL — Catalina Urrejola (@Catita_Mora_U) April 10, 2023

In addition to its visually intriguing appearance, the data obtained by Hubble have allowed scientists to study in detail the star formation and physical processes within ARP 142. Intense star formation activity has been observed in the regions where the two galaxies meet. found, suggesting that the collision has triggered an increase in the creation of new stars.

In addition, Hubble Space Telescope measurements have provided valuable information on the chemical composition and physical properties of the galaxies involved in ARP 142. Studying these features helps astronomers better understand the evolution and dynamics of interacting galaxies, and how these events can influence the formation and evolution of the universe in general.

The discovery of ARP 142 by the Hubble Space Telescope is yet another reminder of the beauty and complexity of the cosmos. Every image and data set captured by this powerful space tool brings us one step closer to understanding the mysteries of the universe in which we live.

As we continue to explore the vast expanse of space, the Hubble Space Telescope will continue to play a critical role in our quest for knowledge and in unlocking amazing cosmic discoveries like ARP 142.