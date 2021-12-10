12/10/2021 at 4:20 PM CET

The social dialogue table on labor reform, made up of the Government, unions and employers, will meet daily from next Monday to try to reach an agreement tripartite and have the new legislation approved before the end of the year, as promised by the Executive to Brussels, as reported by union sources after the negotiation this Friday.

Negotiators began to address the regulatory changes on March 17 and, as the deadline approached, they began to intensify their meetings, which went from two to three weekly appointments. As of Monday, the Government, the unions and the patronal they will sit to negotiate daily.

The meeting this Friday, which lasted about four hours, has concluded “without significant progress”, as union sources have pointed out.

This was the second meeting of the week, since the table also negotiated on Tuesday, by videoconference. On that occasion, the Executive took a new proposal to the parties in which it maintained the limits on temporary hiring, but established limits for days and not for the number of workers in relation to the size of the company, as it had suggested until then.

The Government promised at that meeting to bring a new text this Friday to collect the contributions made by social agents at the meeting on Tuesday.

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has repeated on several occasions that the Government will fulfill its commitments with the European Commission and the new labor reform will be published in the BOE before December 31.