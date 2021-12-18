12/18/2021 at 18:17 CET

Pilar Wals – Juanjo Raja

This Saturday afternoon, at 4:12 p.m., An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Ritcher scale has shaken the ground of Lorca. The epicenter has been located by the National Geographic Institute next to the Canal del Trasvase, very close to the Mediterranean highway, two kilometers deep, according to sources from the National Geographic Institute.

In addition, the earthquake it has been felt with special virulence in the urban area from the city. “It was like a loud buzz, a tremendous shaking & rdquor ;, assured in statements to LA OPINIÓN Isabel Pérez, who lives very close to the Alameda de la Constitución. “I live on a third floor and everything has moved & rdquor ;, said Francisca García.

It has also been confirmed that the earthquake has been felt in the localities of Aledo, Totana and Puerto Lumbreras. The number of Emergencies 112 has received 15 calls from neighbors of Lorca.

The tremor has not gone unnoticed by the residents of the municipality, who have immediately begun to corroborate it with other users through their social networks.

