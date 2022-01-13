The struggle between supporters and detractors of vaccines against Covid has moved to the economic plane and those deniers who have decided not to be vaccinated (or who say they have not done so) have launched a cryptocurrency in the United States that they call ‘Unvaxxed sperm‘, or’Unvaccinated sperm‘. Supposedly. Because it can also be the way vaccination supporters make fun of them.

Whoever the ideologue of the initiative is, he has created a profile with the same name on Twitter and the rest of the social networks -which has subsequently been copied by other users- and has developed a simple web page in which the first thing to do To do to access it is to declare that you are against the “vaccination mandates”, that is, declare that you are not vaccinated.

Uncontaminated sperm

The cryptocurrency was supposedly created on November 28 – or, at least, it began trading that day – and its creators have launched it to trade withn the semen of the unvaccinated, claiming that it will become the next liquid gold, because it is a uncontaminated sperm.

And all this despite studies that seem to indicate otherwise and investigate how the finding of Covid-19 in human testes affects male fertility and sexual transmission.

“We have created the ultimate Trojan Horse – a ‘meme token’ that is virally spreading the message that health, freedom, critical thinking, and love will prevail over cognitive programming, conformity, shame, and self-control. fear “, they point out on the web.

Tinder for the “purebloods”

In addition, the creators of the web announce that they intend to create a version of Tinder for the “purebloods” who have not been vaccinated and a ‘Freedom Apothecary’, a virtual pharmacy to buy “prohibited supplements and drugs”, such as ivermectin, and that it would only accept the cryptocurrency ‘Unvaxxed sperm.

And to curl the curl, the web also advertises the ‘Operation Noah’s Ark‘, which will include a repository to freeze cryogenically unvaccinated sperm and eggs to perpetuate the human race.

After the supposed objectives, and next to a photo of what the Aktun Chen cenote (located in the Mexican Riviera Maya), announces “the entrance of our next luxurious secret underground palaces of the Resistance, where apocalyptic and romantic feelings arise.”