In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You have surely heard of the Sony XM4, top-notch wireless headphones in every way that are now considerably cheaper than usual.

The audio and sound market has always moved in significant numbers, both in terms of sales volume and prices, and that is because good high-end headphones are expensive, although obviously the difference is noticeable beyond the price.

If that is what you are looking for, first-rate wireless headphones, you may have the Sony WH-1000XM4 in your pool, considered one of the best in the world. Officially their price is much higher, although now they have been lowered by Amazon to only 303 euros.

Sony’s most advanced active noise-canceling headphones let you isolate yourself from external noise with variable control. With Bluetooth and a battery of up to 30 hours to never stop.

Almost 300 euros is still a lot of money for a headset of this type, although as we say, its benefits make the outlay well worth it, as our colleagues from Business Insider Spain have seen in their analysis.

For instance, they have NFC to link them to your mobile phone and one of the best noise cancellations of the moment, in addition to exquisite audio quality, how could it be less coming from a brand like Sony, with decades of experience in the sector.

There are other models of helmets with ANC that are also of the first level, although these have earned a deserved good reputation that has been going on for several generations, and that despite their high price.

Comfort is another of its main strengths, something key if you plan to use them while you work and have them on for hours and hours every day.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

They are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you want to interact with your virtual assistant you can do so without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

As is often the case with Amazon, shipping costs you nothing. By exceeding 29 euros, it is free for all users, whether or not they have an Amazon Prime account, although if you do have one, they will arrive somewhat faster, usually within a period of one or two working days at the most.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.