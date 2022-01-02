01/02/2022 at 12:52 CET

.

The South Korean army announced this Sunday that an unidentified person crossed into North Korea on Saturday through the militarized border that divides both countries.

A person was sighted crossing, along its eastern fringe, the Military Demarcation Line (CDM) to North Korea on Saturday night, after be detected by the surveillance equipment installed in the dividing line, as reported on Sunday by the Yonhap agency, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The troops first detected movement within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four-kilometer-wide strip that separates the two countries and which in turn is divided in two by the CDM.

They then activated a deployment to try to capture this person without success., which ended up managing to cross the CDM.

At the moment and according to the South Korean army, the identity of the person is being investigated.

“We launched a mission to capture the person in the DMZ. But due to the geographical conditions, including the mountainous terrain, we failed in the attempt,” a South Korean army official said in a statement collected by Yonhap under anonymity.

Subsequent records have revealed that the person I would have crossed the wire to gain access to the DMZ during the afternoon, so it had a few hours to be detected.

Following the incident, the South Korean authorities have sent a message to the North Koreans through a military communication line.

Due to the pandemic, North Korea maintains tight border control and has given orders to shoot anyone who approaches the border.

This incident comes after South Korea beefed up its border defense system with better surveillance equipment following several cases of people getting through the CDM and DMZ.

In February 2021, a North Korean citizen swam into South Korea without being detected., prompting Defense Minister Suh Wook to offer an official apology.