01/12/2022 at 06:38 CET

The Spanish defender from the University of Pittsburgh, Arturo Ordonez, became this Tuesday the Highest ranked Hispanic in 2022 draft of the MLS when being selected by Houston Dynamo in the eleventh inning of the second round.

Ordóñez, a law student born in Salou, stood out in the selection ceremony for the new season led by American midfielder Ben Bender, new reinforcement of Charlotte. “Thank you very much for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to get started,” Ordóñez, who was the 39th signing of the global team, wrote on his Twitter account. The Spaniard has played at the University of Pittsburgh since 2019. He has also excelled in the air game and in that way scored three of the six goals he scored in 57 games as a starter. In addition, he gave four assists.

Ecuadorian Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, from Clemson University, was the second outstanding Hispanic in the draft when he was chosen by the Vancouver Whitecaps in position 16 of the second round, 44th overall. The Salvadoran Roberto Molina, of Vegas Lights, of the second American division, was selected by the Colorado Rapids in the seventeenth step of the second round. Brazilian forward Pedro Fonseca signed for Real Salt Lake with number 25 in the second round and his compatriot, midfielder Victor Dias, moved to Vancouver with 30th place in the third round and 86th overall.

The podium of the first chosen in the draft is completed by two Americans, the Indiana University goalkeeper Roman Celentano whose second position was taken by Cincinnati, and the St. Louis University forward Isaiah Parker, selected with number three by Dallas .