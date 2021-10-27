10/27/2021 at 12:09 PM CEST

The Spanish Athletics Federation has had to reduce its income budget for 2021 by 1.4 million euros over the figure approved at the assembly last June due to the “significant reduction in planned CSD subsidies and the effects derived from the pandemic crisis, which have meant a significant increase in organizational and operational expenses, as well as a reduction in own income, “he explained in a statement.

As a consequence, the federative accounts reflect an expected negative result of 352,000 euros for the year 2021, as revealed in the recent meeting of the new Governing Board.

President, Raúl Chapado, took stock of the period elapsed since the last meeting in June 2021, highlighting “the exceptional difficulty of the situation created by the pandemic crisis, and the effort made by all levels to carry out the organization of all the Spanish championships in this period of crisis “.

Plated highlighted the “remarkable” sporting results obtained by Spain Athletics in the competitions held, especially in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the European U-20 and U-23 Championships, the U-20 World Championship and the European Super League.

The president reported that the RFEA is adopting “all the measures within its reach to reduce this amount, including an expectation of higher income than those provided for by the processing of licenses, always from the firm commitment not to reduce the aid established to the different federative estates “.

The expected negative result is partially offset by the positive net result obtained in 2020 of more than 231,000 euros, once the entire viability plan has been amortized, which would give a final balance of -121,000 euros between both years.

“In this way, the viability and economic sustainability of the RFEA is guaranteed, which yields an Estimated Net Worth as of December 31, 2021 of 2.2 million euros, with Equity of 1.9 million euros,” he says. the notice.