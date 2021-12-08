Related news

The Boobstickers campaign, created by the Spanish production company ‘be sweet’ has been the only Spanish campaign selected in the Epica Awards, the annual international awards in which journalists judge advertising creativity. Created for the leading Irish company in breast implants GC Aesthetics, the Boobstickers campaign has become an important candidate for these awards that have been held since 1987 and that in other years have won important brands such as Deutsche Bahn, Ikea or Microsoft.

Boobstickers premiered in the summer of 2021 with the aim of “helping women to enjoy topless to the fullest without criticism, without censorship, without judgments and without peepers “. As explained by be sweet in a statement, a series of stickers (personalized labels) were created for Instagram available to all users. In this way, users could upload topless images to the social network and cover their breasts with stickers.

In keeping with the summer energy, the stickers were designed with cheerful tones and bright colors, which were accompanied by powerful messages of denunciation “against everything that prevents women from enjoying their body and summer”. In total, six message options were posted: No more staring (No more peepers) No more body shaming (No more body shame), No more prejudice (No more prejudice) No more judging (No more judgments) No more censorship (No more censorship), No more haters (No more haters).

In addition to advocating for the freedom to go topless freely, this campaign also questions the censorship that exists precisely on social networks such as Instagram, which prohibits the display of female nipples.

Success in the networks

The campaign quickly went viral on social networks and thousands of women used these stickers against censorship. As published by the company through a statement, more than 150,000 interactions of the stickers, more than 9 million hits and a 1,200% growth in interaction compared to the average for the brand.

Thanks to its creativity and successful implementation, the campaign has been recognized by the Epica Awards, entering the short list as a finalist. The candidates have gone through a grand jury and the winners will be known this Thursday, November 9, through a broadcast that will be made from Paris. The only Spanish campaign has competed with the more than 3,000 proposals that the contest has received from 64 different countries.

This campaign is the second work of be sweet for GC Aesthetics, which was looking to repeat the success of “An amazing pair of books”. In it, they transfer from the company, they valued “the variety of shapes and sizes of female breasts, comparing it with the variety of shapes and sizes of books, extolling their uniqueness and beauty.”

