Now you can consult all the changes and proposals of the Spanish Constitution in a much faster and more direct way.

If at some point in your student stage you came to read yourself, or know yourself to a good extent, the Spanish constitution, especially if you studied law, you will know from the kind of text we are talking about and how complicated it can be to find a very particular aspect

In addition, when different changes are made to it, the BOE does not allow a direct comparison between the original text and that slight change that we can escape.

Be that as it may, everything would be much easier if there were some type of technology or method that would allow us to know all the changes made to the Spanish Constitution at a glance without having to compare different texts.

But now the programmer Hector Palacios has published on Github a repository that collects the Spanish Constitution as if it were that, a repository of source codes in git so that we can see all its changes throughout history in a fast and direct way.

Although there have been very few modifications to the Spanish Constitution since its promulgation in 1978, certain touches have been made to the original text that the BOE announces.

However, Palacios affirms that “it seemed to me that it would be nice to be able to see the modifications with respect to the previous text without having to continually change from the previous version to the new one”, and to facilitate the process, he has published this repository.

To see the differences between different texts of the Spanish Constitution, explain that it is as simple as going to the history of the file “constitucion-espanola-1978.adoc” and clicking on each commit.

It also adds that when any body or political party suggests a change to the Spanish Constitution, it may end up publishing it as a Pull request, that is, a request for a code change.

In short, it explains that the process goes from copying the BOE text, formatting it in AsciiDoc following the conventions, then generating the different commits and finally modifying the commit date so that it corresponds to the BOE publication date.