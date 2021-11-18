Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 12:57

Farmers and ranchers launch a #SOSrural before the coincidence of elements, such as the rise in inputs, that make it difficult for their survival.

Tractorate yesterday of the ranchers in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) .Manu ReinoEFELa supply crisis suffocates the Spanish countryside “If the primary sector falls, the country will fall”

They were scheduled for the first quarter of next year, but the events of the last few weeks – especially the brutal rise in production costs- they have advanced the sheets on the calendar. The Spanish countryside has announced today an imminent period of mobilizations, also coinciding with the strike planned by the transport sector with the intention of making a great call to the Government of Pedro Sanchez and paralyze the country.

“The Spanish countryside returns to the roads” is the slogan chosen by the three main agricultural organizations, ASAJA, COAG and UPA, which have announced “a great process of mobilizations at the national level”. The call is based on “a confluence of reasons that is endangering the survival of farmers and ranchers and of the Spanish rural environment as we know it.”

The representatives of the farmers and ranchers assure that they will specify the calls for protests in the near future, but they have already warned “to be held in many parts of the national territory during the month of December” and some of them will coincide with those announced by the carriers, “with whom we share some of the claims.” Nor do they rule out that a great demonstration in Madrid of farmers, ranchers and citizens of the rural environment, including, for example, hunters, who are so aggrieved by the measures taken by the national executive in this legislature.

On Estremadura, This week the call for mobilizations for next December 2 was announced in front of the Minister of Agriculture in Mrida and a call has been made so that agricultural workers do not attend the productions that day. The protests have also started the agrarian producers, who are preparing a cut off of the A-5 Highway for the next holiday bridge. And dairy farmers have been protesting the low prices offered by the industry throughout Spain with numerous concentrations in recent weeks.

Reasons for the protest

Agricultural organizations recall that production costs have skyrocketed for farmers and ranchers to “never seen before” levels. Livestock feed has become nearly 30% more expensive in the last year. Seeds are also more expensive (+ 20%); fertilizers (+ 48%); water (+ 33%) or plastics used in greenhouse crops (+ 46%).

There are even worse rises, such as those affecting the diesel used by their tractors (+ 73%) and electricity (+ 270%). Also the SMI has risen 29.7% in the last three years. The agricultural sector denounces that food is becoming more expensive for consumers while they still do not cover their costs. “A fairer distribution of the value of food in the food chain is necessary,” they complain.

The agrarian employers demand “firm support from the Administrations, at all levels” and ask to meet “urgently” with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, and that “fiscal, economic and political measures be articulated to protect food production in Spain.” In this way, they assure that the field is “an activity whose future, they assure, is in danger due to the low or even zero profitability obtained by the producers.”

In this way, “the Spanish countryside will return to the roads and streets of all of Spain” after the historic process of mobilizations of the ‘Farmers to the Limit “held at the beginning of 2020 and” that only the pandemic managed to stop. “Now, They launch a “rural SOS” to implement “a plan that saves the primary sector and, with it, the main economic activity of the towns,” they detail.

