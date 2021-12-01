12/01/2021

On at 09:09 CET

Chelsea midfielder, Saúl Ñíguez, is the most valuable player lives in a state of permanent ostracism this season 2021/22 with a market value of 40 million euros. They are closely followed by players like Bryan Gil (€ 30M), van de Beek (€ 25M), Luka Jovic (€ 20M) or Reinier (€ 16M).

Spanish, what He ended up on loan from Atlético de Madrid last summer market, does not count for Thomas Tuchel despite giving him confidence in the first games: he has played 438 minutes in a total of eight games. In fact, Chelsea itself will not execute the call option at the end of the season and would even try to exit it in the next winter market to lighten the number of players in the squad.

The former Atlético de Madrid leads a ranking that also includes other important players such as Bryan Gil, who has played 575 minutes in 12 games.; Donny van de Beek, who has played 154 minutes in five games; Luka jovic, who has done so in just seven games under Carlo Ancelotti; or Reinier, player on loan at Borussia Dortmund, who has participated in eight games so far.

The azulgrana Lenglet, also in the list

The central of the FC Barcelona, Clement Lenglet, is another of the players that appears in the ranking of valuable players who hardly count in their clubs. With both Ronald Koeman and Sergi Barjuan, the defender has been relegated to the position of four or even fifth central this season 2021/22: he has only played 374 minutes in eight games. He has started in three games and only played 90 minutes in two of them. Piqué, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and even occasionally Òscar Mingueza have advanced him in the rotation of the center of the rear.

The Frenchman arrived from Sevilla in exchange for just over 35 million euros in the summer of 2018 and his performance has gone from more to less. He took over the ownership together with Gerard Piqué under the orders of Ernesto Valverde, but with the arrival of Quique Setién and, above all, Ronald Koeman, his prominence has been diluted and we are currently facing a player condemned to ostracism. The arrival of the new coach, Xavi Hernández, He could open a small door to the starting eleven if the Egarense considers it appropriate.