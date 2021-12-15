12/15/2021 at 17:14 CET

The Iberdrola Figure Skating Championship of Spain 2021-22 is just around the corner, with the best talents prepared to parade through the Jaca Ice Pavilion (Huesca) between December 17-19 in search of the greatest national recognition of skating.

The national contest will have the incentive to be part of the Olympic classification for dance couples, this being the second test of three in total that computes in the process. Right now, Olivia Smart & Adrián Díaz overtake Sara Hurtado & Kirill Jalyavin by 0.25 points after the Finland Trophy 2021. The last test that will determine which team will be in Beijing 2022 will be the European Championship, which takes place in Tallinn (Estonia) between January 10-16, 2022.

Who They will not be able to take part in the championship, they will be Laura Barquero & Marco Zandrón. The latter suffered a shoulder injury during the Warsaw Cup at the end of November, and must continue his recovery to reach the second part of the season in the best possible conditions: they will have to face the European Championship in January and the Olympic Games in February.

The event will also feature the rest of the members of the national skating team, in a call that will bring together about 150 athletes in Jaca. Regarding the last edition, which could not be held with total normality due to the pandemic, the exhibition gala and synchronized skating are recovered for the 2021-22 contest.

All the activity can be followed by ‘streaming’ on the RFEDH’s ‘Youtube’ channel, as well as any news on social media channels through the hashtag #patinajeESPiberdrola. The results of the event will be uploaded to the federation’s website in a link that will be available soon.