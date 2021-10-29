10/29/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

The Spanish Jaume munar He will be among the main figures of the XVII Challenger ‘Ciudad de Guayaquil’, which will be held at the Guayaquil Tennis Club between October 31 and November 7, said former Ecuadorian tennis player Andrés Gómez, one of the main organizers. “It is a pleasure for me to be able to present the XVII Challenger in Guayaquil. We have high expectations since we will have an audience in the stands, we have a great list of players,” said Gómez.

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, Gómez said that there will be some 300 fans in person, who must comply with the biosafety protocols. The former winner of Roland Garros in 1990, assured that “the list of the main draw is very strong”, with four Top 100 players, such as Spaniard Jaume Munar, number 75 in the world, the Argentines Facundo Bagnis (81), Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (94) and the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (97). Among those who will also come out for the 80 points for the classification of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), are the former champions of the City of Guayaquil, the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo (113), the Brazilian Thiago, Seyboth Wild (126), the Argentine Nicolás Kicker (250) and Guido Andreozzi (268).

Other prominent figures will be the Chilean Nicolás Jarry, who reached the 38th place in the world in 2019, the Argentine Renzo Olivo, former ATP number 78 and the recent South American Challengers champions: the Argentine Sebastián Báez, winner in Buenos Aires, Thiago Tirante, winner in the Ecuadorian city of Ambato and the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas, champion in Santiago de Chile. “This year is undoubtedly historic, since the most important sports network in the world, ESPN will broadcast from the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the grand final,” highlighted Luis Adrián Morejón, another of the organizers and former member of the Copa team Davis from Ecuador.

Regarding the Ecuadorian team that will play the Davis Cup finals, in Madrid, against Spaniards and Russians next November, three of them have confirmed their participation in the Guayaquil Challenger: Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo and Cayetano March, while Emilio Gómez and Gonzalo Escobar will not play in this edition because their calendars point to fast court tournaments.