01/06/2022

On at 19:43 CET

Alba Lopez

On January 3, the transfer market in Spain reopened and there are several Primera teams working against the clock to shore up their respective squads. So far, only six signings have been made officialbut this figure is expected to multiply in the next few days.

Barcelona and Alavés have been the most active clubs in this regard so far, with two signings each. The azulgranas have signed Dani Alves and Ferran Torres, while the babazorros have taken the services of Jason, from Valencia, and Escalante (Lazio), the latter on loan.

The fourth of teams that have made a move is completed by Real Sociedad, where the Brazilian Rafinha arrives on loan from PSG, and Cádiz, which today announced the loan of Fede San Emeterio, from Valladolid. Celta de Vigo and Granada have also closed two signings in the absence of official confirmation. The Mexican half of Cruz Azul Orbelín Santos will land in Balaídos. Álex Collado, on loan from Barcelona, ​​will do so in Nasrid lands.

‘RUMORE RUMORE’

Many other clubs, however, move in the shadows to close reinforcements soon. It is the case, among those above, of Atlético and Sevilla. The former due to obligation due to the more than probable departure from Trippierwhich this Wednesday could be seen in Newcastle. The seconds by necessity. Martial is the favorite. In the Metropolitan they like Azpilicueta Y Semedo to replace Trippier. Yes Luis Suarez If he left in the direction of Juventus, more movements would be contemplated.

Cádiz and Mallorca, immersed in the fight for salvation, fight for Carles perez (Rome). But the Catalans are more tilin by the Catalans Luuk de Jong. Valencia looks at an old man known as WakasoBetis wants the loan of the madridista Ceballos and Levante hides its cards but will sign footballers. The dance will end on January 31st.