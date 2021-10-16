The British Laurie canter is the new leader of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters in the Cadiz field of Valderrama with three strokes of advantage over one of the great favorites to the triumph, his compatriot Matthew fitzpatrick, who grabbed for second solo with a long pocketed putt to save par at the 18th hole. He scored 70 strokes for 209 (-4). Canter finished just after with a birdie and 67 for 206 (-7).

Fitzpatrick’s partner in the last Ryder Cup, the Austrian Bernd wiesberger, is fourth to five strokes behind the leader after signing a worked card of 68 and right now he is the other great threat for Canter, who is pursuing his first win on the European Tour and who made his intentions clear by closing his performance this Saturday by putting a putt birdie on the 18th, the eighth of the day, for four bogeys, for the aforementioned 67 strokes (-4).

The wind blew in the afternoon and the results suffered, no longer as many birdies were achieved in general as they were in the morning and the head of the tournament tightened until Canter’s last birdie arrived that gives him a cushion of three strokes on the second while waiting for the last day this Sunday, where Aeolus is also expected to blow.

It was certainly not the best of the days, although he struggled to stay up, for the ‘local’ Alejandro Cañizares. The son of José María, a historic player on the European Tour and the Ryder Cup, alternated between successes (three birdies) with errors (six bogeys) and at the end of the day, with 74 strokes, he remained in position 16 tied eight behind the leader. .

38 years old, and with two victories on the circuit (Russian Open in 2006 and Hassan II Trophy in 2014), Alejandro is 104th in the Race to Dubai 2021 and 348th in the world ranking. He trains at Valderrama and is affiliated with this club on the European Tour. This year he has as best results a 3rd at the Dutch Open, a tied 3rd at the Northern Ireland Open and a 7th ex aequo at the Austrian Open.

Cañizares’ bogey on the 18th hole left the Madrid native Sebas Garcia Rodriguez as the best Spanish classified in the 10th place tied. He signed 70 strokes, one under par, for 213. Seven strokes behind Canter, the victory is very difficult.

The Catalan Pablo Larrazabal he tried to stick his head in the front positions but three consecutive bogeys left him with +2 in total, far from the head.

The winner of the Spanish Open in Madrid last Sunday did not react either, Rafa Cabrera, three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey for 73 and 215 (+2). With some wear after the fight to win his first tournament in four years, the Gran Canaria has underperformed in this Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters.

The protagonist of the day was the American David lipsky, author of a 64, which equals the best result in this tournament, achieved in his day by Sergio garcia and David Brooks, and that catapulted him to third position.

CLASSIFICATION

Matchday 3, par 71:

206 Laurie Canter (GBR) 74 65 67

209 Matthew Fitzpatrick (GBR) 71 68 70

210 David Lipsky (USA) 71 75 64

211 Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 69 73

Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73 70 68

Renato Paratore (Ita) 71 70 70

Sebastian Soderberg (Sue) 70 69 72

…

213 Sebastián Gª Rodríguez (ESP / 10th) 72 71 70

214 Alejandro Cañizares (ESP / 16th) 71 69 74

215 Rafa Cabrera (ESP / 21º) 68 74 73

Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 71 72 72

216 Nacho Elvira (ESP / 36º) 72 74 70

217 Álvaro Quirós (ESP / 44º) 73 73 71

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (ESP) 77 68 72

Jorge Campillo (ESP) 73 71 73

218 Santiago Tarrío (ESP / 51º) 74 73 71

219 Martin Kaymer (Ale) 74 73 72

222 Adrián Otaegui (ESP / 63º) 73 72 77