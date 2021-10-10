Related news

On SpainThere was a day when golf was on the front pages of sports newspapers, being one of the main reasons for happiness in the country. Exploits of Severiano Ballesteros they raised the passion for this sport to its maximum exposure. Sergio garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal they maintained this trend, but not with such fame. The race of Jon rahm intends to keep that flame alive and, apparently in the Spanish Open, the public responds.

This week, this quote from European tour that has been disputed in the Villa de Madrid Country Club has shown that the passion for this sport has returned. With figures restricted by Covid-19, the public has sold out tickets in each session. Above all, all these fans crowded every time Rahm was on one of the ‘greens’. Furthermore, all of them vibrated with the excellent final battle they fought Rafa Cabrera Bello, which emerged as the winner, and Adri arnaus.

After a year of pandemic where it was not possible to see how the impact of Rahm’s world number one was being, between Thursday and Sunday what happened on one of the sides of the A-6 has been a real madness. Even with the bad Saturday that weighed down the attempt to achieve the third consecutive title of the ‘Barrika Lion‘, everyone vibrated with his golf. It also helps the attitude of Jon, who stayed to sign autographs for almost an hour even on his worst day.

Jon Rahm at the Spanish Open .

In addition to Rahm’s work, young national golfers have noticed that they have gained notoriety in the last year thanks to these results. But not only them; both Cabrera Bello and Arnaus, long-time players, as well as other names that have emerged during the week, put national golf in a positive trend. The image seen in recent days harbors a message of hope and, above all, that highlights the work that is done in the country with this sport.

A lion

The impact of Rahm is undoubted, people come closer to golf to see the exploits of Barrika’s genius. Since the last tournament that Seve won, in 1995, the Villa de Madrid Country Club did not see itself with the crowd that it has had all this weekend. Having the number one in the world is not something the country can boast much of, it is a historical milestone and the public knows it. This is why Jon’s visit to Madrid has been so special.

Throughout the weekend they have been able to see ordes of people who crowded into each hole that the Spanish disputed knowing that his is historical. Only the bad day he experienced on Saturday prevented Rahm from having a good performance. His season, in which he achieved his first major with the US Open, is impeccable. The bad fortune, personified in contagions of the Covid-19, has prevented it from achieving more successes.

A ball at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid during the 2021 Spanish Open .

His number one has reopened the passion for golf and this will be seen in the coming years in the national quarries. Although this sport in the country has a significant number of licenses and the youngest are very much cared for. Spain is in the top 10 countries with the largest number of courses with 437. In addition, the accessibility of this modality moves many people: up to 271,788 licenses currently exist after a decrease in recent years.

What’s coming

Behind Rahm they come pushing young promises like David puig, Eugenio López-Chacarra or Eduard Rousaud. Most of them are developed in American universities, they are winning amateur tournaments and it is expected that they will soon move to professionalism. But Jon is only 26 years old, so the future is more than assured.

Spanish golf is in good health and has received the boost it needed with the successes of ‘León de Barrika’. On weekends, the news of this sport opens a gap thanks to the successes of the nationals. This positive trend needs continuity and having Jon Rahm at this level is going to be a guarantee.

