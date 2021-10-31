The Fiscal rules are always at the heart of the European debate. When the financial crisis and that of the euro broke out, more than a decade ago, the slogan was that they should be applied as rigorously as possible, given the circumstances. That Debt and deficit limits were sacred, they were logical, and it was even good for the worst hit economies respecting them no matter what, because that is how they would enjoy (rational expectations said) the kinder side of expansive austerity, without the adjustments having contractionary effects on activity and employment.

When the Covid pandemic, however, the lessons learned led to the opposite extreme. Calls multiplied from Berlin promising that the word “austerity” would never be uttered and thatIt is time to spend, not to think. The reaction was (almost) unanimous, the Stability Pact was put into an induced coma, a common fund with mutualized debt was created and hundreds and hundreds of millions of euros in State aid were approved that had not previously passed the filter.

Now, gradually approaching the ‘new normal’, fiscal rules are once again at the center of controversy; everyone, from the institutions to the European capitals, through all the economists and specialists on the subject, agree that they must be changed, that they do not work and it makes no sense to maintain them, but there the consensus ends. The rules are going to change, the process has started, but at this point no two people agree on how they should do it, so the result is going to frustrate the vast majority.

To have common rules, Among which the limit of 60% debt and public and 3% deficit are the best known, but by no means the only ones, it is inevitable and indisputable. But his composition, his flexibility and his spirit are fighting now coma to coma. It is not merely a matter of philosophy, of worldview, but also.

The Maastricht umbrella, a thousand times patched, it was thought for a world of low debts and some interest rates, and for two decades we have been moving in a universe indebted with zero or negative interest rates. The rules require a discipline that in practice it has proven uselessNor do they have mechanisms to correct imbalances if a government is not really in a hurry. But the crux is now practical, because the current situation, with a shower of millions from Brussels and no pressure, is getting closer and closer to ending.

For Spain it is a capital issue. It has been one of the most active countries demanding changes since 2012, at the very least. Successive governments suffered in their flesh tough negotiations with Brussels at the most critical moments, before and after the financial rescue, due to the type of adjustments required, for the moment, due to the rhythms, the tax measures, and the structural reforms required. But also because of the more technical issues, such as the calculation of the fiscal effort, the potential growth, the output gap, which Madrid denounced as ineffective and harmful, if not absurd.

Before the pandemic it was something relevant but not a priority, but seeing that 2023 is just around the corner (it is when the Stability Pact will be operational again) and that the Spanish numbers begin to do strange things, things change. “One thing is to fight for what you think is fair, something that everyone respects. Another is to do it when the water is up to your neck. Calvio is insistent, but if before the appetite was not very big, now, with the indicators beginning to fail, it is much blacker “, says a diplomatic source from the north of the continent.

In recent weeks an unexpected player has entered the fray with solid arguments. Klaus Regling, the director of Mede, the eurozone bailout fund, It is the paradigm of the orthodox falcon. He was director general in the Commission and a trusted interlocutor in Berlin. His strategy is very careful. He first stepped up with an interview in the German press encouraging far-reaching changes to the rules. Interviewing Regling is more difficult and complicated than any head of state, because his team reviews, corrects and even changes every word to ensure that the message that arrives is the one they want to convey, not the one that I can slip away in a chat.

The Mede believes that the debt limit cannot stay at 60%, but must go up to 100%, because it is “unrealistic”, and therefore counterproductive, to set impossible goals for 20 years. And what makes more sense add a rule with a government spending ceiling that adapts to the level of growth each year, but cannot exceed potential growth. “Given current levels of debt, the value of 100% is a more realistic target, close to the current eurozone average, as 60% was when the legislation was adopted, says the Mede. realistic, gradual and sustained, “says the Commission in working documents distributed last week.

That part seems reasonably possible. But when it comes to the indicators, the indirect estimates, the fine print of the test, the controversial application of the Macroeconomic Imbalance Procedure, the options for ‘victory’ are less and less, as too many elements are mixed and the noise it is very high.

In Brussels, not all the alarms have sounded yet, but after the succession of bad news in recent weeks I know that some have jumped and the comments are multiplying. “We have been in this situation before and the game did not benefit anyone. Spain is the fourth economy in the Eurozone, a power, we cannot go back to when promises are not kept, indicators changed over and over again and negotiations did not they were leading nowhere, “warns a source with good experience in this type of economic discussion.

The combination is unsettling. On the one hand, the energy crisis. The price of electricity threatens to take away a good part of the recovery for companies and homes; Madrid has tried to convince its partners to give a common response, but has not been able to involve them. On the other hand, inflation. It is true that the underlying, without food and precisely energy, is at normal levels, but the leading indicator of the CPI placed its annual variation at 5.5% in October, one and a half points above that registered in September, a record in 29 years, if confirmed. Drums that resonate throughout the continent and that suggest that eThe European Central Bank may be tempted, or forced, to make a move much more abrupt than expected. It would no longer be just loosening stimuli, but perhaps raising interest rates at a bad time for the most indebted economies.

To that we must add the growth data. First it was the INE, revising the figure for the second quarter by almost two points, a blow. And now 2% of the third, when much more was expected. The news caused many in the European Commission to choke on breakfast last Thursday. Next day the 11th the team of Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni (who was in Madrid this week precisely) will present the macroeconomic forecasts for the quarter and the news has forced the year, which was practically completely closed, to be recalculated, with everything what it entails technically and politically. “This happens, we know, but the strange thing is that it always happens in the same places,” a frugal source critically points out in Brussels.

While heMost of the partners have recovered or are about to recover their GDP levels from before the Covid and the lockdowns, Spain is still more than 6% below the figure for early 2020. With such a slow recovery, and new doubts, the value of the 2022 Budgets, presented in time and form to Brussels a few weeks ago (for the first time in a long time), is in question. “It does not make much sense. There will be detailed analysis, but with many more questions than we would like,” explain community sources.

Under these conditions, having a strong position even if your theoretical arguments are solid is a chimera. Completing the storm is the dispute over the labor reform and the Spanish recovery plan. Under normal conditions, with a growing economy and healthy accounts, the labor policy of a government is almost indifferent in community institutions. But normal and employment are two words that never go hand in hand when it comes to Spain. The unemployment rate in our country, 14%, is more than double the average in the EU and almost double that in the Eurozone. The system has not worked for decades. The national rate, at the height of the housing bubble, was 8%, more than most countries suffer during a crisis.. With these precedents, with doubts about growth, prices and energy, that Moncloa is mired in repealing one of the very few structural reforms launched by Spain in this century generates more than doubts in the EU.

“It should not affect,” they answer in the Commission on whether the downward revision of the Spanish economy will have direct consequences on the Recovery Plan. “But it all adds up and the doubts about the 2022 Budget, with a pending tax reform, and when the war to return to low deficit levels begins …“diplomatic sources point out.

The experts consulted these days explain that the circumstances, which seemed propitious, are no longer so. The Commission launched in February 2020 the Commission the first steps to review the Stability and Growth Pact, but the pandemic arrived and it stopped and changed everything. Now, with no government still in Germany, any major advance is out of the question, and the rush for reforms is combined with the rush because by the end of 2022 the regulatory corset will be brought out of a coma. That at this moment, precisely, they begin to resurface the doubts about the Spanish recovery, the promises made, the reforms promised, the objectives agreed, the growth expected, it cannot be more inopportune.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more