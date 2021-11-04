11/04/2021 at 06:46 CET

The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz, from the Ferrari team, assured this Wednesday to be optimistic for the Mexican Grand Prix, next Sunday, in which he sees possible a good performance.

“We have a good opportunity to be moderate protagonists. The circuit can favor the characteristics of our car and we can, hopefully, be in the fight, “the 27-year-old rider, seventh in the drivers’ classification, told . in an interview.

According to the driver, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the Mexican capital, at 2,240 meters of altitude, has a high dynamic load, a condition in which his car usually works well, in addition to being a track with slow curves, where it tends to run better.

Saínz is only 27.5 points from fourth place of the position table of the 2021 season and although he acknowledges that he does not see himself as the winner of any of the five remaining races, he does not rule out placing himself on a podium.

“Podium in any of the next five races would not be an exaggeration. To win, as is. Mercedes and Red Bull, four cars much faster than ours, it’s going to be very complicated, “he acknowledged in an aside at an event held by one of his sponsors, Estrella de Galicia beer.

This year Saínz was second in May in Monaco and third in August in Hungary, which he considers a good start to his experience at Ferrari, in which he has also added many points and adapted well

“There is a good integration in the team, good adaptation to the car. I think it is a positive year for me and I cannot complain. It has been a good year but as a driver you always want more. There are always points to work on, points to improve on for next year that I am sure will improve, “he added.

Originally from Madrid, Saínz is the son of the rally driver with the same name, two-time world champion, whom he recognized as one of his influences

“I grew up following Fernando Alonso that in Spain it was the one we followed; Having the opportunity to debut and race against him in 2015 was a dream. It was about competing against your hero, against the one you admired. It was the one I always looked at along with Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. My father was also important in my career, I always tried to learn from the best, “he revealed.

About the two-time world champion Alonso, Saínz said that every time he looks better on his return to Formula One after two years, he identifies better with his car and is as strong as when he left the circuit.

Sainz refused to make a prediction about how the World title dispute between Dutchman Max Verstappen and Englishman Lewis Hamilton, but recognized the class of the two competitors

“The fight is so competitive and so beautiful that you have to let both of them be the protagonists. They are two incredible pilots, with a capacity for talent and speed that is beautiful to see and you have to enjoy. Hopefully they can keep the fight clean, for the fans, for their teams, for the young people who follow them from home and who are examples of athletes, “he added.

Dressed in the colors of Ferrari, Saíz accepted that having a seat on that team is a dream come true because all riders want to be in that team sometime.

“The greatest team in history, that says it all. The most renowned team in Formula One, in which all drivers want to compete at some point in their career. Being part of such a legendary team, at my 27 years old is special and now we want, not only to compete, but to win, “he said.

Saínz agreed to go through a moment of maturity and he is confident of growing more from next year, when the rules of Formula One will change.

“It’s a new regulation. The teams are expected to be closer. It is a good opportunity for teams that are not winning right now., like Ferrari, McLaren, to get closer to teams like Mercedes and Red Bull that this year are clearly doing better. Let’s see if we have a ‘reset’ from scratch in Formula One and that there are new options to fight for the World Cup and that Formula One is more even, “he concluded.