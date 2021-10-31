10/31/2021 at 8:55 PM CET

The Spanish Superbike Championship He arrived this weekend for his last appointment of the 2021 season at the Ángel Nieto Circuit of Jerez where all the titles were at stake except for the Open600 category where Unai orrade champion was proclaimed in Valencia.

In the category of Superbike, Óscar Gutiérrez was spectacular throughout the weekend despite the difficult rainy conditions of the weekend. Guitérrez took the victory on Sunday followed by Naomichi Uramoto and Román Ramos who completed the podium. But, the fight for the title of the category was between Ivo Lopes and Jordi Torres. Torres failed to feel comfortable during the test and Lopes managed to have a better race and finally won the gold medal, Torres won the silver and Gutiérrez the bronze.. While in Open1000 the protagonists were Christian Palomares who had a great weekend, Dani Sáez and Ville Valtonen.

ANDn SuperSport, the title was decided on Saturday in a race in which no one wanted to risk too much due to the rain and they remained quite far apart, Miquel Pons won showing himself at all times as the fastest, Corantin Perolari was second and Borja Gómez was third, position that was enough for him to win the crown of the category. In Sunday’s race with the championship already decided with 10 laps remaining, a red flag for a crash stopped the race and Borja Gómez finished as the winner, Miquel Pons second and Pedro Nuno third. The medals in Supersport went to Borja Gómez, Dani Valle and Simon Jespersen and in Open600 to Unai Orradre, Mauro González and Luis Miguel Verdugo.

The champion of SBK Junior It was also decided on Saturday where the race was starred by the fight between the leader, Álvaro Díaz, Pepe Osuna and Yeray Ruiz. After a highly disputed first position, Álvaro Díaz managed to take the victory and was proclaimed champion in style. In Sunday’s race with the champion already decided, Pepe Osuna was the strongest and took the victory, followed by Díaz who could not reach him and Julio García who completed the podium. The championship medals went to Álvaro Díaz, gold, Yeray Ruiz, silver, and Eric Fernández, bronze..

On Moto4 Sunday’s race was very tense in very difficult conditions due to the rain. Beñat Fernández, Alex Longarela, Iaroslav Karpushin, Izan Rodríguez and Enzo Hoarau, were the protagonists in the fight for victory and positions were exchanged countless times, finally Beñat was the winner of the test, Izan second and Enzo third. In the general Alex Longarela took the gold medal, Beñat Fernández the silver and Pedro Alomar the bronze.

In the category of PreMoto3 the title was also decided this Sunday between Álvaro Fuertes and Marco García. Garcia dominated the PreMoto3 race from start to finish and even though Fuertes was 33 seconds behind the first, second position was enough for him to become champion. Fuertes finally took the title and García won the silver medal, the third classified of the season was Eduardo Gutiérrez. Finally, in Promo3 the medals went to Jesús Ríos, David Gónzalez and Xavi Vidal and in the Cradle of Champions for David González, Xavi Vidal and Xavier Martínez.