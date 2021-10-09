Press release-FEB

After the great role played by the Spanish team in the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which three boxers were classified for the quarterfinals (some of them undoubtedly deserved more), the Spanish Boxing Federation has made an effort titanic so that the team that attends the Amateur Boxing World Championships is the most powerful and numerous possible.

With almost no time to rest since the end of the Olympiad, due to the circumstances that have devastated the world in the form of a pandemic, the first major competition of the new cycle arrives, which is presented for teams with as many unknowns as incentives. Many countries will have to choose to renew their components, some of them will decide (now or after this competition) to make the leap to professional boxing, young people are pushing hard, there will be the classic weight jumps at the beginning of the cycle that they will have to do here. adapt to the new AIBA categories … these and many other factors make Belgrade 2021 an essential boxing event.

These Men’s Elite World Championships will have important news such as the economic prizes for the medalists (gold amounts to 86,437 euros, 100,000 US dollars) and the division into 13 weight categories: minimum (46-48 kg), fly (-51 kg ), rooster (-54 kg), feather (-57 kg), light (-60 kg), super light (-63.50), welterweight (-67 kg), super welterweight (-71 kg), medium (-75 kg ), medium heavy (-80 kg), cruiser (-86 kg), heavy (-92 kg), super heavy (+92 kg).

The Spanish team scheduled for the competition, which will take place between October 24 (opening day, with the first fights on 25) and November 6 (with two days to go, on 5 and 6, another novelty ) is as follows:

-51.00 kg: Martín Molina

-54.00 kg: Gabriel Escobar

-57.00 kg: Antonio Barrul

-60.00 kg: José Quiles

-63.50 kg: Adrián Thiam

-71.00 kg: Youba Sissokho

-75.00 kg: Pablo Coy

-92.00 kg: Enmanuel Reyes Pla

+92.00 kg: Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi

The technical team will be made up of Rafael Lozano and Carlos Jesús Peñate. The physiotherapist of the team, Jorge Sánchez Patón, will also be part of the Spanish expedition, as well as Juan Tomás Rodriguez Tejera, president of AOB and vice president of FEBox, who will be responsible for it.

“Our team is very excited, since it has been shown in previous tournaments that they are strong, fast, forceful in their technique and tactics in their fights, which has made them more confident in the ring, which is what previous years lacked due to lack of experience. The only thing we ask is that the judges be really fair and honest in their decisions; thus we will reach a position on the podium, which is the success that this group deserves “, explains Rafael Lozano, the Spanish coach, who is facing his third cycle at the head of the team.

For his part, the president of the FEBox, Felipe Martínez, explains that, given the tight budget, in principle it was thought of bringing four athletes to the event. However, the entry of new sponsors has allowed the number to grow spectacularly: “A great effort has been made so that Spain has been able to take this team to the World Cup, but each and every member of the national team really deserves it, who have been working very hard these years. We couldn’t land any of them. After the passage of the Olympics, it is also the reward for all those who could not access that event but who, in Belgrade, will be at the highest level and will continue to make history for Spanish boxing ”.