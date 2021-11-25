11/25/2021 at 20:02 CET

Today the Spanish team begins its path to the World Cup to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia between August 25 and September 10, 2023. Sergio Scariolo’s men start the qualifying phase against North Macedonia (7.30pm CET) in Skopje, where they moved yesterday from Guadalajara, where they were concentrated. Scariolo warned that North Macedonia will not be an expert in candy: “The away games have a point of uncertainty due to the environmental factor and we are facing a rival that will surely put us in difficulties & rdquor ;.

According to Scariolo, North Macedonia is a team “Quite fast and athletic with high-level European players & rdquor ;, in reference to Jacob Wiley, who “surely, is the reference player of this team, and they have small and aggressive guards, who threaten with penetration and also with their play in the open field & rdquor;

To avoid surprises in the game, the Spanish coach considers that “we have to try to start off on the right foot, with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and intensity because this is our identity and Whoever is there has to be the formula with which we always face matches. I’m counting on it to be like that & rdquor ;, sentenced the mister.

The Italian coach explained how the concentration went: “We have worked well. All the players have had an excellent attitude and we have to appreciate it and thank them. They come from a demanding season with their clubs and are making a significant effort with the National Team.”

López-Aróstegui thinks that it is necessary to show the face in all the parties

For the eaves Xabi López-Aróstegui, you have to start on the right foot: “We are a solid block that has already experienced many windows and we want to do a good job, starting with Friday & rdquor ;. For the Valencia Basket player, he considers that the objective of the Spanish team is “to try to do a good job and win games both away and at home, to be focused on us. Personally, I am happy to be with the National Team and with many gains from competing & rdquor ;.